Biden-Harris admin loosens criteria for illegal aliens to schedule appointments to enter US

The Biden-Harris administration announced Saturday that it plans to expand the areas in Mexico where foreign nationals can schedule an appointment online to make an asylum claim at a port of entry, the Associated Press reported.



The Customs and Border Protection’s CBP One application, launched under the current administration in its effort to expand so-called legal pathways, allows foreign nationals to request an appointment before reaching the southern border. After surrendering to Border Patrol agents at a designated entry point, they are typically released into the U.S. on their own recognizance with little vetting while awaiting years-out court hearings to review the validity of their asylum claims.

'Make commitments of pro bono support for those who are unrepresented in immigration proceedings.'

Currently, foreign nationals wishing to nab one of the CBP’s 1,450 daily slots must be in central or northern Mexico when they try to make the appointment. Moving forward, the White House stated that those who have migrated to some parts of southern Mexico, including Chiapas and Tabasco, will also be eligible to request an appointment through the online app. The administration did not reveal when this change will take effect.

The extended eligibility update was in response to a request from Mexico, the AP reported.

CBP stated, “We consistently engage with our partners in the Government of Mexico and work together to adjust policies and practices in response to the latest migration trends and security needs.”

From January 2023 through June, more than 680,000 foreign nationals have scheduled appointments through the app, according to the AP.

Amid the overwhelming crisis, the Biden-Harris administration is requesting pro bono assistance from immigration attorneys to address the massive backlog of cases caused by its open border policies.

On Wednesday, the White House released a fact sheet stating, “The Administration is announcing a call to action for members of the legal community, including law firms, nonprofits, advocacy organizations, and other stakeholders to make commitments of pro bono support for those who are unrepresented in immigration proceedings. In response, the American Bar Association will leverage its existing resources to help and encourage more lawyers to provide pro bono support to unrepresented noncitizens in immigration proceedings.”

In a post on X, the ABA wrote that it “remains concerned about the growing backlog of cases immigration courts, especially due to a lack representation by counsel.” It encourages lawyers to offer their services.

Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse of Syracuse University reported that there are currently 3.7 million pending immigration cases.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!