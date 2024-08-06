Biden-Harris admin released at least 99 illegal aliens on terrorist watch list into the country

The Biden-Harris administration’s Department of Homeland Security released at least 99 individuals on the terrorist watch list into the interior of the United States, according to a recent congressional report.



The House Judiciary Committee published a report Monday that stated that Border Patrol agents stationed at the southern border encountered 250 illegal aliens on the terrorist watch list between fiscal years 2021 and 2023. According to the committee, the DHS recently told Congress that it released at least 99 individuals on the terrorist watch list into the U.S. The DHS reportedly stated that 34 other individuals are in federal custody but have not yet been deported.

'Serious — and potentially dangerous — flaws.'

According to Customs and Border Protection, the suspected terrorists encountered by Border Patrol agents were citizens from a number of countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Immigration judges granted bond to at least 27 suspected terrorists and asylum to four between fiscal years 2021 and 2023, according to the report.

The committee’s report read, “The open-borders policies of President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris have allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the United States, including terrorist organizations and other bad actors looking to harm Americans. In three-and-a-half years, the Biden-Harris Administration has released more than 5.4 million illegal aliens into the United States, with an additional at least 1.9 million known ‘gotaways’ escaping into the country.”

“Among those more than 7.3 million illegal aliens are 375 illegal aliens on the U.S. government’s terrorist watchlist who have been apprehended by Border Patrol under President Biden’s and Vice President Harris’s watch. That is a more than 3,000 percent increase of watchlisted alien encounters compared to all four years of the Trump Administration,” the report added.

The committee accused the Biden-Harris administration of “downplay[ing]” the open border’s national security threats, noting that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has claimed that each illegal alien is thoroughly vetted before being released into the interior of the country.

In June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested eight Tajik nationals with potential terrorist ties. Three of the individuals had been previously released after scheduling an appointment through the administration’s CBP One app.

Mayorkas has stated that the app allows federal officials to “screen and vet” before those individuals reach the border.

“But the on-the-ground reality reflects serious — and potentially dangerous — flaws in the open-borders policies, as DHS has released into the country illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist,” the report added.

The DHS did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!