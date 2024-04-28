Biden is the least popular president in 70 years, below Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon: Report

President Joe Biden has made the record books, but probably not for the reason he had hoped. The New York Post reported that the president is the least popular leader in the last 70 years, below Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon.

The recent poll data could spell the end for the commander-in-chief. The Gallup Poll mentioned that Biden, who is 81 years old, has a staggering 38.7 percent job approval rating for the first quarter of 2024.

Biden currently sits three points lower than the one-term George H.W. Bush at the same point in his presidency.

The pollsters said that "[w]ith about six months remaining before Election Day, Biden stands in a weaker position than any prior incumbent."

Biden's approval rating runs counter to Trump's approval rating at this point in his presidency. Trump had a 46.8% approval rating with just six months left in his term.

Gallup stated:

Jimmy Carter is the only other president with a sub-50% average in his 13th quarter. Three of the four prior presidents who had 13th-quarter approval averages below 50% lost their reelection bids, with Obama the exception.

Four of the six presidents who were reelected -- Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush -- averaged between 51% and 55% approval during their 13th quarters. Another, Dwight Eisenhower, had the highest average for a president at this stage of his presidency, 73.2%.



The report went on to say that Biden's latest quarterly average is the lowest of his presidency so far, though it is not much different than the previous quarter, where he raked in a 39 percent approval rating.

Biden's approval rating dramatically decreased after his first two quarters in office. He was sitting around 50 percent in the first two quarters, and his approval rating has now lingered around 40 percent.

"During the 13th quarter, the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continued, as did elevated levels of illegal crossings at the U.S. Southern border," Gallup stated.

"In February, a bipartisan immigration reform bill negotiated in the Senate failed to pass. And while macroeconomic indicators, particularly job growth, remain positive, there have been signs that inflation may be increasing again. The stock market, which hit record highs during the quarter, has faltered in recent weeks."

However, it has yet to be seen if Trump will manage to overcome Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

