Dems hatch scheme to shoehorn Kamala Harris into presidency despite losing election — if Biden has the courage

NewsNation contributor Kurt Bardella argued that President Joe Biden should resign and allow Harris to take over presidential duties until Trump's second inauguration in January.

"I think if you're President Joe Biden, there's nothing left to run for. There's nothing left to really do. Pardon your son, then resign and elevate Kamala Harris to the presidency and make one more mark in the history books while you can," said Bardella to a NewsNation panel.

"If I were Joe Biden, that's exactly what I would do," he added. "Again, you have a very short runway left of being relevant and being able to make your mark in a historic way. Why not do it that way?"

"You know, it's not the craziest thing I've ever heard," responded Mick Mulvaney, the former acting White House chief of staff under Trump.

Others on social media were also pushing the idea that Harris should be allowed to be called the 47th president of the U.S. even if it were only to be on an temporary basis.

"Biden should resign so Harris becomes 47 and Donald has to throw out all his 47 swag," read one viral tweet that garnered over 4.1 million views.

"President Biden should resign as an act of protest tomorrow so Kamala Harris could be sworn in as the first female president until January. That would make Trump 48 and ruin that stupid hat of his. Can we get this trending," wrote an activist account.

"Since we're never ever going to see a brown person or a woman nominated for President ever again, Biden should resign tomorrow and give Kamala Harris and us a bit of history for the next two months," read another comment.

Still others mocked what would amount to be a presidential participation trophy.

"'Let the child win.' For her self-esteem. The ultimate in insulting DEI infantilization of a world leader," responded Christopher Bedford, Blaze Media Washington correspondent.

"Generation participation-trophy has reached adulthood & still wants a prize," he added.

