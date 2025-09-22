Biden's FBI tried to entrap Tom Homan, but he never took $50,000 bribe: Leavitt

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt shut down allegations that border czar Tom Homan had accepted a cash bribe from FBI agents under the Biden administration.

Reports from legacy media surfaced over the weekend that the FBI last year recorded Homan taking $50,000 from undercover agents who were posing as business executives. In exchange for the cash, Homan allegedly agreed to help them obtain government contracts once he secured a role with the second Trump administration.

'You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later.'

Homan became a target of the Biden administration's FBI after "a subject in a separate investigation" claimed that Homan was "soliciting payments in exchange for awarding contracts should Trump win the presidential election," MSNBC reported, citing an internal Justice Department summary.

MSNBC accused President Donald Trump of delaying the previous administration's FBI and Justice Department in the case, ultimately leading to its shutdown.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told the news outlet, "This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department's resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed."

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson called the investigation "blatantly political," noting that it found "no evidence of illegal activity."

During a White House press briefing on Monday, a reporter asked Leavitt about the probe, including whether Homan would be expected to return the $50,000 he allegedly took from the FBI agents.

"Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you're referring to. So you should get your facts straight, number one," Leavitt stated. "Number two, this was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign."

"You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later," she said.

Leavitt noted that Patel's FBI also looked into the case.

"They found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing. And the White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong, and he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job in helping the president shut down the border," Leavitt added.

