Tom Homan torches Massachusetts Democrats on MSNBC for protecting illegal aliens

While he was being interviewed on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," border czar Tom Homan laid into Massachusetts Democrats for having policies that release hardened illegal aliens back into the public.

Homan listed off the illegal aliens whom federal agents had recently apprehended in Massachusetts, including foreign nationals with charges for assault and battery, indecent assault on a minor, aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, and drug trafficking.

"So [Boston Mayor Michelle] Wu and Governor [Maura] Healey ought to be calling ICE and thanking them for making their streets safer, protecting their communities, and taking these people off the street," Homan said. "They have turned a blind eye to this. They're sanctuary cities. Sanctuary cities and sanctuary states are sanctuaries for criminals."

Homan once again implored Healey and Wu to allow their police departments to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and to allow agents to apprehend illegal aliens who are in local custody.

'This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them.'

"This is what we're trying to do. We're trying prioritize public safety threats, but we got governors and mayors who are releasing these public safety threats every day into the community. ... We've seen some terrible incidents the past few days," Homan continued.

After hearing what Homan had to say, co-host Mika Brzezinski maintained that ICE vehicles parked near a Spanish-speaking church is a "frightening sight given what has happened in this country."

Wu and Healey did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

The Department of Homeland Security has launched enhanced operations in Massachusetts and Illinois to target the large illegal alien populations in those sanctuary jurisdictions. The Trump administration was given a legal win after the Supreme Court ruled federal agencies can continue their immigration sweeps following an injunction from a lower court.

"DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois," DHS said about the Chicago operation. "This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets."

