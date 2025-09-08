SCOTUS overrules lower court giving ICE a big win

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that federal immigration agencies can continue to conduct massive sweeps in Southern California after a lower court ruled the operations allegedly violated due process for illegal aliens.

Federal Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong issued the restraining order for the operations in July.

"We argued the order was overly broad, aiming to hinder our ability to apprehend and remove illegal immigrants in Los Angeles. We are a nation of laws. Federal law enforcement is non-negotiable and cannot be curtailed by any court. If plaintiffs disagree with immigration laws, they should address Congress, not a single judge," acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in response to the ruling.

Gregory Bovino, the chief patrol agent in charge of removal operations in Los Angeles County, said, "Border Patrol has been doing this 101 years and quite frankly the poorly written (very poorly) [temporary] restraining order was the worst I've ever seen. We are going hard in Los Angeles today and are hitting a location as I write this."

Despite Frimpong's restraining order, Border Patrol still conducted lawful operations in the Los Angeles area.

Bovino is expected to lead a task force in Chicago for the enhanced crackdown on illegal aliens in that part of the country, bringing similar tactics and planning used in Southern California.

Editor's note: The headline of this article was edited after publication.

