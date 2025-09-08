Resistance mounts in Chicago as city braces for potential National Guard deployment

CHICAGO, Ill. — "Make some noise if you're going to fight like hell to abolish ICE!"

The marching crowd in downtown Chicago cheered as far-left activists led the way through the streets on Saturday. It had been barely a week since President Donald Trump reiterated his pledge to send in the National Guard and extra federal immigration agents to the Windy City in order bring down the crime rate. In the week after Labor Day, far-left groups of all kinds are preparing for when the troops and agents come in force.

"This administration has waged war on anybody in this country who is a threat to white supremacy. ... We are also literally standing in a moment where we are fighting about whether justice, equity, and, freedom will live or die in this generation," one speaker said during Saturday's protest.

RELATED: Pritzker and other libs melt down over Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now' meme, prompting a badly needed reality check

The anti-Trump march was peaceful as it snaked its way through the heart of downtown, once again not having a march in the west or south side of the city. Despite Chicago Public Schools having a budget of over $10 billion, protesters chanted, "Fund the schools, not the Guard! Get the hell out of our backyard!"

In North Chicago, about an hour north of the Loop, anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters gathered outside Naval Station Great Lakes, the military base most known for being the boot camp for U.S. Navy recruits. Federal agents have set up an operations center on the base to support the illegal immigration crackdown.

While no major acts of violence took place, the small crowd marched on the street and blocked the roadway that led to the base's main gate. Protesters blocked the road for around 30 minutes before marching on. Local and Navy police officers watched the group to ensure they did not step on federal property.

RELATED: 'My position changed over the past week': The Chicagoans who want Trump to send in the National Guard

The ICE facility in Broadview, a village outside Chicago city limits, has also seen protesters attempting to block federal vehicles from entering or leaving the compound. On Friday, anti-ICE agitators claimed victory because ICE vehicles reportedly turned around after seeing the crowd. It appears they will try the same tactic again this week.

While the increased enforcement operations in Chicago are just getting started, the effect of the pending arrival of federal agents has already been felt in other parts of the city.

WGN reported businesses in the Latino-majority neighborhood of Little Village have seen a 50% decrease in customers since many residents, and seemingly illegal aliens, are staying at home.

"Generally, these corners — you’ll have one vendor per corner, [but] they’re empty. The vendors aren’t out there,” business owner Ariella Santoyo told WGN. "You see people not in restaurants. To see it so empty, to find parking is super rare. People are just holding off."

Little Village Community Council President Baltazar Enriquez said he and other volunteers will be patrolling the neighborhood and blow whistles to alert illegal aliens if they see federal agents.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!