Mother, 26, accused of sexual encounter with 14-year-old boy in car — while her 3 children were present

A 26-year-old South Carolina mother was arrested Monday morning after being accused of a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy in a vehicle while her three children were present, WBTW-TV reported.

Lake City Police charged Aladrian Chandler with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the station said.

'Disgusting. ... And to do it with your children in the vehicle and take away their innocence?!?!'

Chandler acknowledged a sexual encounter, WBTW said, citing a police report — but she denied having intercourse and said she believed the boy was older than he told her.

The station said the report indicates the boy told officers that he and Chandler met while she was delivering food, and they exchanged phone numbers and began texting each other. The alleged incident occurred Nov. 16, WBTW reported.

Police began investigating two days after the alleged incident after Chandler reported that a gun had been stolen from her vehicle, the station said.

The report added that during the investigation, Chandler gave police a written statement saying the boy took the gun out of her car when she went to a friend’s house to talk about how the boy had been talking to her, WBTW reported.

Florence County Detention Center records indicate Chandler remained behind bars Wednesday morning on no bond.

A number of commenters under WBTW's Facebook post about the incident were taken aback by the accusations against the mother of three:

"People are getting sicker and sicker," one commenter wrote.

"What the hell!!!" another user exclaimed.

"Real classy," another commenter noted. "People make me sick."

"Pedophilia at its finest," another user observed. "Disgusting. ... And to do it with your children in the vehicle and take away their innocence?!?! How shameful and sickening."

