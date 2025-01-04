Biden to award highest civilian honor to George Soros, Hillary Clinton

President Joe Biden named 19 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday, including former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and billionaire globalist George Soros.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor that is awarded to those who have made significant contributions to the "prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to the White House press release.

"President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else," the press release reads.

Biden praised Clinton for having "made history many times" and Soros for his "global initiatives" that he claims "strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice" around the world.

"Secretary Clinton made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate." the press release reads. "After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party."

"George Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations," the press release reads. "Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice."

As Biden's presidential term comes to a close, he has also commemorated former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming with the Presidential Citizens Medal on Friday. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, sparked controversy throughout her career for voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Other recipients include actors, athletes, and advocates.

Some philanthropists include celebrity chef José Andrés, the late civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, tech founder and LGBTQ advocate Tim Gill, and billionaire co-founder David M. Rubenstein. Biden is also awarding some former politicians like the late Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, as well as the former Michigan governor and Secretary of Housing George W. Romney.

Some figures in pop culture will also be awarded, such as five-time NBA champion Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi, scientist and television personality Bill Nye, and primate researcher Jane Goodall. Other creatives like rock musician Bono, actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, filmmaker George Stevens Jr., as well as fashion icons Ralph Lauren and Anna Wintour will receive the medal.

The awards will be presented on Saturday.

