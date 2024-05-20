Biden to grads of traditionally black Morehouse College: Black men getting killed in street; US doesn't love black men enough

President Joe Biden spent part of his commencement address Sunday at traditionally black school Morehouse College addressing racial issues, specifically telling graduates that black men are getting killed in the streets of America — and that the country doesn't love black men as much as black men love the U.S.

Biden told those in caps and gowns that they missed their high school graduations because of the COVID pandemic, National Public Radio reported, and then added that they "started college just as George Floyd was murdered, and there was a reckoning on race."

'It’s natural to wonder if democracy you hear about actually works for you.'

"It’s natural to wonder if democracy you hear about actually works for you," he told the graduates. "What is democracy if black men are being killed in the street? What is democracy if a trail of broken promises still leave black communities behind? What is democracy if you have to be 10 times better than anyone else to get a fair shot? And most of all, what does it mean, as we’ve heard before, to be a black man who loves his country even if it doesn’t love him back in equal measure?"

How are observers reacting?

Libs of TikTok sarcastically noted that Biden "inspires Black graduates at Morehouse College by telling them that they’re victims and America hates them."

Jordan Peterson added that Democrats "are utterly incapable of learning" that to "live by the victim/victimizer narrative" results in the "die by the victim/victimizer narrative."

Will Johnson said that "as a black man in America, I find this highly offensive. [Biden] along with other 'Demoncrats' created the situation most blacks live in today. Black people have to take responsibility as well."

Military veteran and Texas native @delinthecity_ also took umbrage with the president's words: "I wonder if Joe Biden is going to tell them that he’s one of the people who truly hates black people and authored the 1994 crime bill that locked up and incarcerated a lot of black people. Joe Biden is one of the most racist politicians in the United States of America and is a pathological liar."

Anything else?

It wasn't lost on NPR that Biden's address came as "polling shows potentially lower support for his reelection efforts among black voters and young voters." Biden also spent time at the podium railing away at former President Donald Trump, who likely will face him in November's election.

