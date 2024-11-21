Biden to launch ICE mobile app, further disrupting Trump's mass deportation plan: Report

The Biden-Harris administration is making significant policy changes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in an apparent effort to obstruct the incoming administration's mass deportation plans.



The New York Post reported Thursday that President Joe Biden is in a rush to roll out new policies that would ease restrictions on illegal aliens, according to sources.

'They're going to try to put up as many roadblocks and obstacles and throw as many grenades as they can on their way out.'

The Biden administration is reportedly gearing up to launch an Immigration and Customs Enforcement mobile application in New York City in early December. The ICE Portal is designed to allow illegal immigrants to check in remotely through the mobile app rather than appearing in person at their local ICE office.

According to the Post, Homeland Security sources are concerned that the "glitchy and unreliable" mobile app will allow illegal aliens to evade federal authorities. Sources claimed that the administration is pushing forward with the expedited launch despite "extreme issues" with the portal during pilot program testing.

During in-person check-ins, ICE agents review an individual's past arrests and check for outstanding warrants, a process that the administration's mobile app will not replicate. Also, during those appearances, illegal aliens are required to provide proof of their current address.

Further, the app is reportedly not compatible with Android phones. When accessed by computer, the portal does not collect GPS location information. While accessing via phone does collect location data, that information is gathered for only seven days.

A source told the Post, "We need that information that if these people don't go to court, they have absconded, they have a final order of removal. We need that data … to go start looking for people."

The initial rollout of the program will reportedly be extended to up to 100,000 illegal aliens.

In another move to undermine Trump's immigration crackdown, the Biden administration is also aiming to allow illegal immigrants to dispute federal government orders for electronic tracking. Location monitoring devices, such as ankle bracelets, are provided to individuals through the agency's Alternatives to Detention Program while they are awaiting immigration hearings.

"It gives the alien the ability to get off the program entirely," a source told the Post.

Another source stated, "What it is doing is creating a lot of burdensome administrative paperwork justifying what they're doing now. I can tell you a lot of employees would just look at this [as] this is too much work. Most cases, they'll just terminate them from the program and not have to go through the appeal process."

The news outlet reported that experts are concerned that Trump's attempts to revert these last-minute Biden initiatives could be delayed due to procedural obstacles and could potentially face legal challenges.

Former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan called the Biden administration's moves "an obstructionist transition" and "the opposite of a peaceful transition of power" previously promised to Trump.

"What they're trying to do in the last final day, they're going to try to put up as many roadblocks and obstacles and throw as many grenades as they can on their way out," Morgan told the Post.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment from the Post.