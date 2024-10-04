Biden trips over words, stares vacantly during WH briefing that erupts into mayhem — Jean-Pierre steps in to rescue

President Joe Biden made a surprise White House press briefing appearance on Friday afternoon that quickly exploded into disorder.



Biden kicked off the briefing by bragging about the administration's supposedly thriving economy. After his speech, the president agreed to take a couple of questions, requesting that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre call on the reporters for him.

Though reporters had several opportunities to pose questions to the president, not one asked about Hurricane Helene or the government's response to the disaster. Instead, many of the inquiries regarded Israel and its potential planned reaction to Iran's attacks.

One journalist asked Biden, "There have obviously been a number of crises that the country has been facing over the past several days with the hurricane, with the port strike, with the situation in the Middle East. Can you talk about how your vice president, who is running for the presidency, has worked on these crises and what role she has played over the past several days?"

Biden fumbled through his response, stating, "Well, she's— I'm in constant contact with her. She's aware of where we're all— we're singing from the same song sheet. We uh— she helped pass all the laws that are being employed now. She was a major player in everything we've done, including passage of legislation, which we were told we could never pass. And so she's been— and her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we're doing."

Immediately after Biden concluded his response, the room spiraled into disorder as many reporters shouted out their questions, attempting to get more answers from the president while they still had the short opportunity to do so.

Biden responded by cracking a smile and appearing to stare vacantly into the crowd of reporters as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to regain control of the room.

"I didn't call on you, sir," Jean-Pierre shouted at one reporter.

On Biden's way out the door, a journalist asked Biden whether he would reconsider dropping out of the presidential race.

Biden turned around and jokingly replied, "I'm back in."

The room roared with laughter.

Jean-Pierre then proceeded with the press briefing, opening up her remarks by stating, "This week, the United States has faced a number of competing challenges, from tensions in the Middle East to a port strike that threatened our nation's supply chains to a historic hurricane that washed away entire communities. Moments like these underscore the importance of American leadership and resolve, and they show what is possible when we come together."

Meanwhile, those on the ground in the areas impacted by the disaster have repeatedly slammed the administration for its lackluster response, claiming it has failed almost entirely to assist those in need.

Jean-Pierre contended that "a wide range of bipartisan officials, including the governors of every affected state, are working together with us and have praised the federal response."

However, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R), whose state was impacted by the hurricane, criticized the administration last week, stating, "We called the White House. We spoke to the president's chief of staff, the FEMA administrator, and said, 'Look, you're sending the signal that you're not paying attention to some of these rural communities.'"

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the government needs additional funding for disaster relief. She denied claims that FEMA funds were redirected to support illegal aliens.

A reporter started to ask Jean-Pierre, "This was President Biden's first time, correct, to the press briefing room since he—"

"Yeah," Jean-Pierre replied. "And you're welcome. You're welcome. I know where this question's gonna go. It's gonna be great."

"It's gonna be great," she repeated with a laugh.

"Why didn't he come in the three and a half years before?" the reporter questioned.

Jean-Pierre threw up her hand and said, "I mean, he came today, and you got to see him. And you were here."

"Oh, man. Come on, come on. He was here. He took your questions," she said.