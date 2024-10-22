VIDEO: Biden calls for Trump to be locked up at campaign event before correcting himself

Democratic President Joe Biden undermined the Harris-Walz campaign yet again through a five-word gaffe he uttered while trying to get out the vote Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Biden was speaking to a group of supporters and enumerating what he believed to be the worst of former President Donald Trump's post-inauguration plans when he sputtered out the threat.

"He is talking about doing away with the entire Department of Education. He means it! This is not a joke! This is a guy who also wants to replace every civil servant. Every single one. He thinks he has the ruling of the Supreme Court on immunity to be able to, if need be, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who he believes to be a threat to him," said Biden.

"I mean, so I know this sounds bizarre, it sounds like I said this five years ago, he'd lock me up," Biden said before pausing for effect.

"We gotta lock him up," he added.

The crowd applauded in support of the president, but he appeared to recognize that he had gone too far and tried to correct himself.

"Politically lock him out," he sputtered.

Video of the moment went viral on social media, where many took his comments to mean that Democrats could prosecute him out of political motivation. Others pointed out that Trump had been excoriated as a fascist by many on the left when he encouraged supporters to chant "lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has tried to shut down chants of "lock him up!" at her rallies by telling supporters to help her defeat Trump at the ballot box.

"Hold on. The courts are going to handle that part of it. What we’re going to do is beat him in November," she said at a rally in Wisconsin.

"A reminder to the folks who harassed, attacked, and threatened those who were rightly calling out his decline," said independent journalist Yashar Ali.

