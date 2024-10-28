Big Tech CEOs calling Trump now that it looks like he will win: ‘Holy s***, this guy might get elected again'

A CNN report documented that CEOs of some big tech companies are giving former President Donald Trump a phone call after recent polling showed that he might get elected again.

Trump has mentioned in various interviews that the CEOs of Apple, Google, Meta, and Amazon have reached out to him in the closing weeks of the election campaign.

‘I don’t want to have him, his administration, going after us.'

A person who is close with Trump and has knowledge of the calls spoke to CNN and said the CEOs were likely hedging their bets in case Trump won, the outlet claimed.

“There are some that seem to be waking up to the fact that like, ‘Holy s***, this guy might get elected again. I don’t want to have him, his administration, going after us,’” the person said. “What he’s saying out loud, I think they hear, and they’re taking it seriously.”

Of course, Trump has already obtained the enthusiastic and influential endorsement of tech billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the popular social media platform X.

Trump revealed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai called him to praise the success of his photo op at a McDonald's fast-food restaurant.

“He said, ‘This is one of the hottest things. We have never seen anything like this,’” Trump said of the call with Pichai.

CNN cited a source who claimed Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg called the former president after the first assassination attempt on his life in order to praise him for his composure during the incident. The two had a combative relationship before the call but have since then been far more friendly in public comments about each other.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also reached out to Trump, according to CNN sources, with a “general, hello-type thing.”

Recent polling shows voter support for Trump surging just ahead of Election Day, and pundits believe that he will win if voting follows historic trends from 2016 and 2020.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!