Bill Burr defends response to California wildfires from 'f***ing lunatic' critics online: 'Everybody did a good job!'

Comedian Bill Burr said "everybody did a great job" in the response to the devastating wildfires in California and mocked online critics of local leaders.

Bill Burr made the comments while a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday. He told Kimmel that he had to evacuate his home but that the winds shifted and spared his property.

'It's like some f***ing idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A. history, sitting there in his underwear.'

"I feel lucky! And I think everybody did a great job! Unlike the internet," he said.

"Oh, my god, all of these fire experts," he added, then spoke in the voice of critics in a mocking tone. "'Why didn't you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?!' I don't know, because it was a 100 knot winds. You want to do that? You want to do that at night you f***ing lunatic!"

While some on social media have made outlandish suggestions about how to fight the fires, more rational voices have pointed out that local lawmakers have made decisions that likely worsened conditions and fueled the conflagration.

"This was definitely mismanaged!" he said sarcastically. "It's like some f***ing idiot on the internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A. history, sitting there in his underwear."

The audience laughed in approval.

"You know what? Looking at the footage on the internet, I have determined that this here was mismanaged!" he added sarcastically.

He went on to criticize Fox News and other news outlets for focusing on illegal immigrants instead of insurance companies.

"I love how the chatter out there is about bands of illegal immigrants and homeless people lighting fires. They light fires every day! They're living outside in the f***ing cold. And this theory that some homeless guy without a car went from Alta Dena all the way to the Pacific Palisades, what did he have a hang glider?" said Burr.

"And they're talking about looting but CNN and Fox News are not gonna bring up the insurance companies that are just gonna keep everybody's premiums and still get themselves a bonus!" he added.

Burr apparently was not aware of the overregulation in California that led insurance companies to cancel policies because they weren't allowed to raise rates to cover their losses. He also appeared unaware that a man caught with a blowtorch by Los Angeles residents was reportedly an illegal alien, and that the fire chief in L.A. asked homeless people to stop lighting fires for warmth.

At least 25 people have died as a result of the California wildfires, and more than 13,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

The entire segment with Burr can be viewed on Kimmel's YouTube channel.

