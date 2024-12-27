Bill Clinton falls ill, nearly spends Christmas in hospital

Former President Bill Clinton took ill just before Christmas and nearly spent the holiday in the hospital.

On Monday, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, took to X to announce that Clinton had been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he underwent "testing and observation" after coming down with a fever.

The following day, Christmas Eve, Ureña provided an update, reporting that Clinton had been discharged from the hospital "after being treated for the flu.

"He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received," Ureña's Tuesday post continued. "He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."

Clinton previously said he and wife, Hillary, like to spend Christmas Eve and Day with daughter Chelsea and her three children with husband Marc Mezvinsky. It is unclear whether the former president and first lady visited their daughter and grandchildren this Christmas in light of the illness.

'Lord, I’m getting old.'

Clinton, who was president from 1993 until 2001, has a long history of health issues. In 2004, just a few years after leaving office, he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery. A few months later, he went under the knife again, this time to address a partially collapsed lung.

Clinton, known during his time in office as a jogging enthusiast who often made a detour for McDonald's, had further heart problems in 2010, leading to a procedure to implant two stents.

In 2021, he was hospitalized for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. He was also temporarily sidelined by a "mild" bout of COVID-19 in November 2022.

In August, Clinton gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention. Though he spoke for nearly half an hour, he occasionally rambled, his voice was raspy, and viewers commented on his frail appearance and shaky hands.

During his remarks, he made repeated reference to his advancing age. "Let’s cut to the chase; I am too old to gild the lily," he quipped at one point.

"I want to say this from the bottom of my heart, I have no idea how many more of these I’ll be able to come to," he added moments later. "I started in ’76, and I’ve been every one since — no, ’72. Lord, I’m getting old."

Bill Clinton is the same age as President-elect Donald Trump almost to the day. Trump turned 78 on June 14, while Clinton turned 78 just a few weeks later, on August 19.

