Major game developer BioWare, founded in 1995, says 'trans people' have 'always been' a part of its worlds

Video game developer BioWare came out in support of Transgender Day of Visibility, a day declared by President Biden to support specific sexualities.

Adding to the list of developers that have injected themselves into identity politics, Canada's BioWare ensured it was not forgotten when in the diversity, equity, and inclusion realm.

Founded in 1995, the company is a subsidiary of gaming giant Electronic Arts, which acquired the company in 2007 for approximately $860 million.

Much to the surprise of some fans, BioWare declared on Transgender Day of Visibility that transgender people have actually always been a part of the company's "worlds."

"Today is #TransgenderDayOfVisibility," the company wrote on X. "Trans people have always been a part of our worlds; we're proud to support them both within our games and in real life."

Despite the obvious fact that the topic was seldom spoken about for the first 20 years of the company's existence, BioWare has indeed injected itself into the conversation of obscure sexual preferences in recent years.



As That Park Place noted, BioWare began declaring its support for "trans rights" as early as June 2022, while championing DEI as a "cornerstone" for the company.

"BioWare supports trans rights, women's rights, and bodily autonomy. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are a cornerstone for our studio and games. We don't consider these human rights up for debate. Gary McKay, BioWare General Manager," the company wrote on X.

The company added that its support was "unwavering," with an aim to "provide the care, support and services for the health and well-being of our people."

Our support is unwavering for our people. We are committed to expanding our benefits for U.S. employees and their eligible dependents – our aim is to provide the care, support and services for the health and well-being of our people.

Later that same year, BioWare announced it would be donating to the Trans Empowerment Project, a nonprofit that vaguely states it empowers "the Trans, Intersex, & Gender-Expansive community through action, advocacy, and resource building."

"We are proud to be part of a community that is devoted to helping everyone thrive and live their best lives," BioWare stated.



In 2023, BioWare announced it would be donating to two different sexuality-based organizations, including Trans Lifeline, a "crisis hotline" for transgender people.

"Today and every day, we celebrate and cherish our LGBTQIA+ fans, friends, family members and coworkers," the company announced.

DEI-driven companies have faced immense backlash as gamers have become increasingly aware of the sheer amount of diversity being forced into video games.

It has even drawn the ire of UFC fighters and X owner Elon Musk, who have expressed their disdain for DEI ideology. Typically, much of the backlash has been brushed off by game developers who have called consumer complaints "far right" harassment campaigns.

Gaming developers even took part in an organized scream to vent their frustration with the criticisms, which were of course whittled down by some as simply the harassment of "marginalized individuals."

