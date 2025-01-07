First bird flu death reported in Louisiana of person exposed to wild birds, officials say

Health officials say the first death due to H5N1 bird flu has been documented of a person in Louisiana who is believed to have been exposed to wild birds.

The Louisiana Department of Health did not release the person's identity or gender but said that they were older than 65 years old and had pre-existing conditions, according to the Los Angeles Times.

'If you develop symptoms within 10 days after exposure to sick or dead animals, tell your healthcare provider.'



"While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk," read a statement from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The bird flu has been detected in all 50 states and has led California Gov. Gavin Newsom to order a state of emergency to activate efforts to prevent the disease from spreading further. Officials said bird flu has been detected in 900 dairy herds nationwide, and 701 of those are in California.

The outbreak has led to a drop in egg production and a resultant increase in egg prices to record levels in some areas. Californians are already paying 70% more for eggs due to the bird flu.

Louisiana officials warned about what symptoms would indicate a bird flu infection.

"If you have been exposed to sick or dead birds or other animals or work on a farm where avian influenza has been detected, watch for respiratory symptoms or conjunctivitis," the statement read. "If you develop symptoms within 10 days after exposure to sick or dead animals, tell your healthcare provider that you have been in contact with sick animals and are concerned about avian influenza."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!