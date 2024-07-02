Black leaders cry racism after former Chattanooga police chief indicted for forgery, perjury

A woman with decades of police experience has now found herself on the wrong side of the law after she was slapped with more than 10 felony counts related to lying on official documents.

In 2022, Celeste Murphy was named the first black female police chief of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She had an impressive resume, having risen through the ranks to become deputy chief of the Atlanta Police Department before she made the move to Tennessee.

Or did she?

In April, District Attorney Pro Tem David Michael Dunavant asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into Murphy and her state of residence. Reports indicate that she entered various Chattanooga addresses on her Tennessee driver's license application, voter registration form, and a residency affidavit from the Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

However, at least one person living near one of those residences claimed never to have seen her. Another residence reportedly belonged to the family of a police sergeant who denied that Murphy ever lived there. And thus far, Murphy has not voted in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Murphy did allegedly claim a property tax exemption for a home she bought in Fulton County, Georgia, several years ago, though, which raised red flags. Back in March, she said that she would work to resolve the state residency discrepancies, but records show she is still apparently receiving the Georgia tax break.

Her contract with Chattanooga required her to reside in Tennessee. Plus, lying on many official documents is considered perjury.

"During the investigation, agents determined Murphy knowingly entered false information on several government documents related to establishing residency in Chattanooga, though swearing to their truth in signing the documents," said a TBI press release.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old Murphy resigned her position as police chief in Chattanooga effective immediately. "While the circumstances surrounding the situation have been challenging, I respect her desire to preserve the integrity of the Chattanooga Police Department," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.

The following day, Murphy surrendered to the Hamilton County jail on 14 total counts, 11 felonies, and three misdemeanors. The charges against her include illegal voter registration, false entries on official registration or election documents, false entries in governmental records, forgery, perjury, and official misconduct.



She quickly bonded out of custody after posting $19,000 bond. She has another hearing scheduled for July 12.

Murphy will receive a 90-day severance package from the city, totaling more than $44,000. She also enjoys the support of many local black pastors, many of whom believe she is the victim of racism and sexism.

"This attempt to discredit an African-American woman in leadership reeks of petty partisan politics with dangerous outcomes if applied uniformly," Dr. Ernest Reed, pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church, said at a press conference on Monday morning about Murphy's indictment.

"She has challenged the status quo, advocating for a fair and impartial environment. Her commitment to high standards, independent thinking and community engagement has made a tangible positive difference. We are not addressing individuals, but a pervasive spirit of resistance to change and justice," he continued.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, who recused herself from the Murphy case, slammed the black leaders who had gathered just outside her office for their press conference, implying they were little more than race hustlers who care more about the political expediency of Murphy's case than "than they do about black lives."

"Last year in the city of Chattanooga, 77 percent of homicides claimed the lives of black men, women, and children. Of all of those that were cleared, every single one was a black perpetrator," she said to the black leaders. "I don't recall a press conference speaking out against those killers. I don't recall a press conference where you stand up and are the voice of victims.

"Maybe I wasn't invited to that one."

"I do not recall a press release or a press conference in which you call for a ceasefire in your own community," Wamp continued. "I don't recall you saying prayers outside of this courthouse as you are losing dozens of members of your community every single year."

"This is not about race," Wamp added. She declined to comment on Murphy's case.

At least one major police organization, the Fraternal Order of Police, does not seem to be supporting Murphy's cause. "It is a disappointing day for law enforcement when an Officer or Chief is indicted for acting outside the law and tarnishes the badge we all proudly wear," the group said in a statement.

"We will support our interim Chief and will offer our support to the Mayor’s Office in the search for Chattanooga’s next police chief."

Harry Sommers, executive police chief of Chattanooga Police Department, has been named interim police chief while a search begins for a permanent replacement.

