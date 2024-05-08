Blaze News investigates: These 25 firms sponsored employee MBAs from Columbia — where Jews are harassed. Where do they stand?

New York City's Columbia University arguably has been ground zero for pro-Palestinian protests in the United States in recent weeks, as demonstrators captured headlines for their outrage and resistance against authority figures while influencing students on other campuses to follow suit.

Claiming the state of Israel has been committing "genocide" against Gaza in the months since terror group Hamas — which controls Gaza — carried out the deadly Oct. 7 surprise attack against Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters want Columbia University to divest from Israel, among other demands.

“The encampment has been the center of round-the-clock harassment of Jewish students, who have been punched, shoved, spat upon, blocked from attending classes and moving freely about campus."

To make their point, Columbia students broke out their tents and erected illegal encampments on the Manhattan campus and even took over Hamilton Hall — just like anti-Vietnam War protesters did in 1968.

But along the way, a big problem has arisen at Columbia: reports of anti-Semitism. Jewish students getting harassed and intimidated — and worse.

While Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has disputed claims that she's allowed anti-Semitism to grow on campus, the Associated Press reported that some Jewish students insist anti-Semitism goes unchecked there, noting one was beaten while putting up posters of Israeli hostages — not to mention the continuous chants of "there is only one solution" and "from the river to the sea," which call for the destruction of Israel.

NewsNation said an anonymous student is suing Columbia, saying some pro-Palestinian protesters are “continuing to commit acts of violence, they are intimidating and harassing Jewish students and faculty members, they are inciting demonstrators to engage in hate speech and also commit acts of violence, which has been taking place, and they have even called for terrorist attacks against the United States and the State of Israel.”

NewsNation's Leland Vittert read more of what's in the lawsuit: “The encampment has been the center of round-the-clock harassment of Jewish students, who have been punched, shoved, spat upon, blocked from attending classes and moving freely about campus."

Blaze News spoke to first-year Columbia student Parker De Dekér, who said just days before Passover week he was on his way to a gathering at the Chabad house when someone hollered at him, "You f***ing Jew!"

"The only way they could identify me as Jewish was my yarmulke," De Dekér recounted to Blaze News, noting that a friend soon advised him to cease wearing it as doing so was "not safe."

De Dekér told Blaze News, "I took off my yarmulke and put it in my pocket." When he arrived at the gathering, he said he put it back on — but then removed it again when he left the Chabad house.

The experience of feeling "powerless" was "emotionally upsetting," De Dekér recalled — and he said he shed tears that night.

25 companies

Blaze News has taken a look at the executive masters of business administration program at Columbia Business School for working professionals.

One of the program's requirements is that the companies who employ the eMBA candidates must "sponsor" them. Not necessarily financially — although Columbia Business School notes that the "total cost of the Executive MBA Program for May 2023 and August 2023 entry is $239,880."

Certainly not a dollar amount most individuals can easily shell out on their own.

Columbia Business School says "more than 800 organizations — across industries, in countries around the world — have sponsored one or more students" for the eMBA program.

Blaze News went through the list and picked out 25 readily recognizable companies and reached out to them with a question: Do they want to continue sponsoring employees through this program when Jewish students have been harassed, intimidated, and victimized by anti-Semitism on Columbia's campus?

The companies we questioned are:

Accenture Aetna Inc. American Express Company Amtrak AT&T Bank of America, N.A. Citigroup Inc. Deutsche Bank Securities, New York Google Inc. Honeywell International IBM Corp. Johnson & Johnson Lockheed Martin Marriott International Mastercard International MetLife Inc. Microsoft Corporation Morgan Stanley Nickelodeon PepsiCo International Philip Morris USA Pfizer Inc. Samsung Electronics America Inc. Verizon Wireless Xerox Corporation

How did the companies respond?

CitiGroup Inc. told Blaze News it "will decline comment at this time." Philip Morris USA referred Blaze News' question to Altria, its parent company — and Altria did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

None of the remaining companies immediately responded to Blaze News' request for comment, either.

What does Columbia have to say?

Columbia University didn't immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

'Straight-out calls for the genocide of Jews'

Jay Edelson, one of the attorneys representing the student in the aforementioned lawsuit against Columbia University, noted that "there are straight-out calls for the genocide of Jews. This has happened because of complacency and appeasement by our academic institutions. This isn't the 1930s. We're not in Germany. We're going to stand up, and we're gonna fight back."



