Pro-Palestinian protesters take over Columbia University academic building; officials close all school entry gates except one

Pro-Palestinian protesters overnight took over Columbia University's Hamilton Hall — an academic building that 1968 protesters occupied during civil rights and Vietnam War demonstrations — and school officials on Tuesday morning closed all campus entry gates except one, WNBC-TV reported.

What are the details?

Video showed protesters locking arms in front of the building and carrying furniture and metal barricades to it, the station said.

“An autonomous group reclaimed Hind’s Hall, previously known as 'Hamilton Hall,' in honor of Hind Rajab, a martyr murdered at the hands of the genocidal Israeli state at the age of six years old,” CU Apartheid Divest posted on X early Tuesday, WNBC said.

The building takeover occurred about 12 hours after a 2 p.m. Monday deadline set for the protesters to leave an encampment of about 120 tents or face suspension, the station reported.

New York City police on Tuesday told WNBC that officers are posted outside the campus in case Columbia officials request their help. A senior police official added to the station that the Hamilton Hall takeover constitutes property damage and maybe trespassing — but the university would have to file a complaint before the NYPD starts arresting protesters.

More from WNBC:

According to a statement from the Public Safety Department, access to the Morningside campus is limited to students living in the residential buildings and employees who provide essential services, like dining, public safety and maintenance staff. There's just one access point into and out of campus — the 116th Street and Amsterdam gate.



All other campus entry points are closed.

A letter from Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to the school community indicated that talks between campus officials and student representatives remained at a standstill, the station said.

WNBC said Columbia wants the tents gone and protesters to follow university policies as they peacefully protest; but students are refusing to leave the encampment and are demanding that Columbia divest from companies supporting Israel. Shafik said divestment isn't going to happen, the station added.

What is happening, WNBC added, are suspensions for deadline defiers — and suspended students won't be able to access school facilities, their IDs will be deactivated, and they won't be able to complete the spring semester. Columbia added that further punishments may include long-term suspensions and even expulsions.

