Blaze News original: Check out these wild crimes that quickly turned intense, even bloody — and often went right off the rails

Sometimes crime is open and shut, devoid of a lot of drama, and starts and ends without many twists and turns. On other occasions, however, crimes escalate and go right off the rails with the kind of action reserved for Hollywood screenwriters.

The following vignettes possess that kind of high-octane content.

'I also commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag's crime spree.'

Take, for instance, police bodycam video that captures a cop from Moore, Oklahoma, so determined to arrest a suspect during a foot chase that he blasts his body through a fence like it's nothing.

Image source: Moore (Okla.) Police, composite

Even better? The cop offers to help the family who owns the destroyed fence with repairs.

Then, there's a female SUV driver who's caught on an absolutely insane video dragging a male and smashing a car at a gas station — but that's all before she speeds right through an adjacent intersection and overturns her SUV. Amazingly (and kind of hilariously) she's seen on the clip walking away from the crash without one of her shoes while cackling, "Ha, ha, ha!"

What else? How about a car chase through multiple counties and across a state line that ends with a store clerk shooting the suspect eight times?

Or an insane video showing a female motorist actually ramming a cop cruiser past a police headquarters' security gate — and then the officer barrel-rolling to the ground and firing at the suspect?

And then there's the reckless driver who causes a four-car crash on a bridge, after which he flees the scene on foot, spots cops, and then jumps 60 feet off the bridge into a river — in January, to boot.

Here you go...

'She can't be from this planet': Video shows female motorist dragging male, smashing car at gas station before overturning her SUV at nearby intersection. Amazingly she walks away from crash — though without a shoe — while cackling, 'Ha, ha, ha!' Image source: Forest Park (Ill.) police Police in Forest Park, Illinois — a village about 20 minutes west of downtown Chicago — told Blaze News the action unfolded just after 3 p.m. April 16, 2023, and involved a "domestic" situation, but that's all they would reveal. Based on cell phone video of the incident, it all went down at the Thorntons gas station and convenience store on the corner of Jackson Boulevard and Harlem Avenue. The clip begins with the driver of the SUV in question in some kind of dispute with a pair of women while a man who appeared to be with the SUV driver gets bonked in the head by the SUV's driver-side door when the driver guns it backward. The man appears to try to restrain the driver, but the SUV driver accelerates, shoots sideways between two gas pumps, smashes into another vehicle, and drags the man across the gas station lanes. As the man rises to his feet and begins walking away, the SUV driver speeds from the gas station and into the street before a horrific bang is heard. The individual recording the cellphone video headed into the street and discovered that the SUV driver apparently got into a wreck and overturned the vehicle on Harlem Avenue just past the Jackson Boulevard intersection. Amazingly, the SUV driver appeared to exit the wrecked vehicle rather quickly and apparently unscathed — albeit minus one shoe — and her coup de grâce response to all the derision is a "Ha, ha, ha! Ha, ha, ha!" cackle as she walks toward her adversaries, at which point, the clip ends. Jeremy Martin told WLS-TV he was at the scene getting "gas and slushees" and then began recording video as he saw the incident unfold. Martin added to the station that after Nance overturned her SUV in the intersection, "I ran to the car to see what's going on. I'm thinking she was hurt. Man, she can't be from this planet. She got dead out the car, 'Ha, ha, ha!'" You can view a video report here about the wild incident. Blaze News in a follow-up story noted that Kendra Nance of Chicago faced charges that included felony criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. What's more, it turned out she had three previous felonies on her record — including aggravated battery against a police officer — and was due in court April 19 for violating probation, WBBM-TV reported.

Man stabbed at Los Angeles protest against vaccine mandates when bloody brawls break out between Antifa and demonstrators A man bleeds from the head as anti-vaccination protesters and counterprotesters fight during an anti-vaccination rally, Aug. 14, 2021, near Los Angeles City Hall following city council's vote earlier this week to draw up an ordinance to require proof of vaccination to enter many public indoor spaces in L.A. Photo by DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images A man was stabbed and several all-out brawls erupted in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 2021, during a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A group of several hundred people gathered near the south lawn of Los Angeles City Hall to voice their concerns about coronavirus vaccine mandates. The protesters against vaccine passports held signs calling for "medical freedom"; another read "vaccine mandates are fascist." Soon a few dozen counterprotesters showed up, some of whom witnesses and police described as "Antifa." LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said, "We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out between Antifa and people gathered for the permitted event." L.A.-based videographer Sean Beckner-Carmitchel was covering the protest and recorded several fights that included "F*** Antifa!" chants. He noted that weapons were present as well as "lots of bear mace" and that several media members were injured. The wild brouhaha left one man bleeding from the head while another screamed, "Unmask them!" Police tended to the stabbed man, and paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital for treatment. LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said the stabbing victim was in serious condition. You can view video reports here and here about the incident. Just a week earlier, Antifa militants physically attacked Christians who were participating in a prayer event in a Portland, Oregon, park.

Store clerk shoots 'dirtbag' robbery suspect 8 times after off-the-rails police chase from Florida to Georgia Photo by George Frey/Getty Images A Georgia convenience store clerk shot a "dirtbag" robbery suspect eight times, ending an off-the-rails police chase that started in Florida and concluded in Georgia.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it got a call around 3:30 a.m. April 28, 2023, about a man who robbed a Circle K gas station store in Palm Coast, demanding all the money in the register — about $90. According to an WXJT-TV video report, the suspect also grabbed items from the store and demanded the clerk give him a pack of cigarettes, add money to the pump so he could fill up his car with gas, and give him quarters so he could add air to his tires. The sheriff's office said the suspect alluded to having a gun but never brandished it. Authorities determined the suspect began driving north on Interstate 95, and then St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit on I-95 through the various counties until the suspect reached the Florida-Georgia line, officials said. Once in Georgia, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office took over pursuit of the suspect, officials said, adding that the Kingsland Police Department used a Stop Stick on the vehicle on I-95, after which the car came to a stop, and the suspect fled on foot.

With that, officials said the suspect entered another convenience store, pulled a gun, and demanded the store clerk’s car keys, officials said. The suspect then took the clerk’s vehicle and started to flee but then crashed the vehicle through the front of the convenience store, officials said. The suspect then exited the vehicle and chased the clerk and a customer through the store, and then a fight broke out. The clerk, however, was now armed and shot the suspect approximately eight times, officials said. The suspect — identified as Qwinntavus Kwame Jordan — was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he was in critical condition, officials said. At the time of the robbery, Jordan was a fugitive wanted for armed robbery from Coffee County, Georgia, officials said. “I commend our Real Time Crime Center team for quickly developing suspect information and his vehicle and thank all the agencies that assisted in apprehending this armed and dangerous fugitive,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “I also commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag's crime spree. If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.” You can view a video report here about the incident.

Oklahoma cop blasts his body through fence like it's nothing in foot pursuit of suspect in crazy police video — then offers to help family with repairs A police officer from Moore, Oklahoma, went viral over the summer after the department released bodycam video of him smashing his body through a fence amid a foot pursuit of a suspect. A 20-year-old suspect led officers on a wild chase May 19; police dashcam video shows an officer going after a silver sedan speeding down a road. At one point, the sedan nearly collides with a white pickup truck in an intersection. Then police bodycam video shows the suspect ditching his car after a crash and jumping over a fence in a residential area. An officer is seen on bodycam video climbing to the top of the fence to deploy his taser at the man on the run, but the suspect escapes. A second officer gets through a hole in the fence. But a third officer — identified as Sgt. Justin Sternberg — just sprints at fence, lowers his shoulder, and barrels right through the fence and continues the chase. Sternberg jumps over two more fences and makes a flying tackle on the suspect who's soon arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Police said they found a gun and a bag of marijuana in the stolen vehicle. Sternberg told KOCO-TV of his fence-smashing drama, "It was run through it or try to climb it, and I think trying to climb it would have taken more time. So, in my head, 'Just run through it.' I had to jump another fence to another fence to take him into custody. As I did jump the fence, I ended up getting tased. So, we were both getting tased at the same time." The Moore Police Department said the family who lives at the home with the broken fence "will work with us and the city to get the repairs done." Sternberg also offered to help the family fix the broken fence: "I'm sorry. If I need to come out and fix it, I will. I can help."

Insane video shows female driver ram cop cruiser to infiltrate police headquarters — then officer barrel-rolls out of cruiser to fire at suspect. She later says the Illuminati is trying to kill her. Officer on ground fires at female in white vehicle after she rammed officer's cruiser. Image source: Mesa (Ariz.) Police The Mesa (Arizona) Police Department released officer bodycam and surveillance video from police headquarters showing the bizarre incident that took place around 9 p.m. on July 9, 2022. A officer noticed a white SUV with its hazard lights flashing had been following him for some time, and out of caution he drove to police headquarters. But surveillance video shows that as he approaches the gate at police headquarters, the driver of the white SUV rams his cruiser from behind and breaches the gated facility. As the SUV driver bulldozes the cruiser into a curb, the officer barrel-rolls out of his cruiser, hits the ground, rolls, draws his gun, and fires. The officer then scurries to take cover behind a forensics department van. Bodycam video shows the female exiting the SUV, and the officer fires several shots at her. The female falls to the ground and begins rolling toward the security gate. Backup officers arrive at the scene to apprehend and treat the suspect for her gunshot wound, which authorities believe was sustained after the officer barrel-rolled from his cruiser. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Taneysha Shari Carter. She was taken to a local hospital and later released. Carter was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument — her car — and third-degree trespass. Carter told investigators she believed law enforcement, the military, and a group she referred to as the Illuminati were trying to kill her, KTVK-TV reported, citing court documents. She claimed she was trying to get the officer’s attention to tell him this information and that she thought the officer knew who she was. The outlet added that Mesa Police detained Carter in 2020 for mental health reasons.

Naked male arrested after intense police chase in stolen school bus. Vehicle also contains dead deer suspect says was slated as garden fertilizer. Image credit: Carroll Township (Penn.) Police Department Police in Pennsylvania arrested a naked male who had been driving a stolen school bus with a dead deer in the back following a wild, multi-county pursuit on April 4, 2023, multiple outlets reported. Police were called about 7:10 a.m. regarding a bus stolen in Abbottstown, which is just under an hour south of Harrisburg. Patrol officers spotted the bus in a Giant Foods and Rite Aid parking lot, and authorities soon caught up with the driver and pulled him over. However, the driver "nearly immediately" pulled away, exited a highway, and drove over a berm, nearly overturning the bus in the process, police said. The driver then turned into a Lower Allen Township neighborhood where police said the driver abandoned the bus, fled on foot into a wooded area, and soon led cops through parking lots and a busy traffic area. At this point during his attempt to evade police, the driver stripped off his clothing — but cops caught him, after which he reportedly admitted that he had taken the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW. Tony Jay Saunders, 25, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, was charged with fleeing an officer, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and reckless driving, CBS News reported.

Oh, and Saunders reportedly told police he planned to use the dead deer he put in the back of the bus to fertilize his garden. "Not only is it a felony because it’s a vehicle, but the new part you add into it now: Were there any children inside? Did the male stop to pick up any children?" Carroll Township Police Chief Thomas Wargo told WPMT-TV. "None of that was known at the time." As it turns out, no children were aboard the bus, and no one was injured during the chase, Wargo also said. You can view a video report here about the incident.

44-year-old plucky plane passenger opens emergency exit door over wing, runs on airfield, hides in food truck. It's all part of effort to evade arrest. No, it doesn't work. Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images A flight passenger with an outstanding warrant tried to evade arrest at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on the night of July 9, 2023, by opening a plane's emergency exit door and running on the airfield, WCCO-TV reported, citing authorities. While other passengers were leaving the plane and police were waiting at the gate to arrest him, the station said the 44-year-old New Brighton, Minnesota, male opened an emergency exit door over a wing on the Sun Country Airlines plane around 11:15 p.m. and ran, the station said. Airport employees found him inside an airline service food truck around 11:40 p.m. and notified authorities, WCCO reported, adding that he was arrested and was being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police told the station the male was wanted for violating a restraining order and also had an active felony drug warrant.

Concealed carrier shoots male in cheek amid fight, bullet goes through male's head — yet he 'was still trying to fight' concealed carrier after getting shot Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images A 54-year-old concealed carrier shot a 32-year-old male in the head during a fight between them outside a Chicago grocery store around 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2021, WFLD-TV reported. But the station's video report includes eye-opening tidbits the written story leaves out. The WFLD reporter states in the video that after the fight between the men broke out in a Jewel-Osco parking lot in the city's southwest side, the 54-year-old man — who had a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and Concealed Carry License, police told the station — shot the 32-year-old in the cheek. "The bullet traveled through his head," the reporter stated in the video report, later adding that "sources say a security officer nearby got the [concealed carrier] to hand over his weapon until police arrived; the man shot in the cheek and head was still trying to fight the 54-year-old armed man." WFLD said in its written story that the 32-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, according to police. Police said it isn't clear what led to the fight but did say it took place after the 54-year-old concealed carrier left the grocery store, the Chicago Tribune reported. Officials said Tuesday that "charges are pending" in connection with the shooting but didn't specify who will be charged, the paper also said. The concealed carrier was not taken into custody, WLS-TV said. You can view a video report here about the incident.

Reckless driver, 29, causes 4-car crash on bridge. He flees scene on foot, spots cops, then jumps 60 feet off bridge into frigid river. Law enforcement saw a male in a black sedan driving recklessly on the James River Bridge in Newport News around 8:45 a.m. Jan. 22, Virginia State Police said. The 29-year-old hit another car, causing a four-vehicle crash, police said in a news release, adding that he soon exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. When he spotted state police traveling in the bridge lane, he jumped 60 feet off the bridge into the river to avoid arrest. The temperature in Newport News that day hit a high of 46 degrees and a low of 31. A civilian boat pulled him from the water, and he was taken to a hospital — and Newport News police were waiting to arrest him there. Turns out he was wanted on a felony probation violation, police said.

