Blaze host reporter Sara Gonzales exposes Texas 'all-ages' LGBTQ Pride event featuring dildos, bondage, drag queens, HIV testing

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales exposed the hidden truths about a recent Pride event in Arlington, Texas.

The Arlington Pride gathering on Saturday presented a self-described "event in a world where all people are free to express their sexual orientation and gender identity with pride."

The event was determined to have a "strict zero-tolerance policy on any discrimination, harassment or bullying regarding sexual conduct, race, sex, disability, gender, age, sexual orientation, beliefs and socio-economic background."

Organizers warned that any type of "disorderly conduct, disturbance of the peace, and hate speech will not be tolerated." The warning threatened to remove and ban anyone who violated the festival's policies.

"Anyone who violates our policies will reportedly be removed by police and banned from re-entry and all future Arlington Pride Celebrations," the warning threatened.

Gonzales – the host of Blaze Media's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" – infiltrated the LGBTQIA event, and exposed the eyebrow-raising details of the "all-ages" Pride festival.

Gonzales stated: "Would you believe me if I told you Arlington, TX had a sexually-charged all-ages Pride festival that included a dildo booth?"

According to the investigative reporting by Gonzales, there were several dildos, advertisements for free HIV testing, exotic dances, products with explicit language, a sign alleging that Christianity and LGBTQIA cultures synchronize, and a moment when a woman exposed her breasts at the "all-ages" Pride festival. Also seen in the disturbing video is a man walking another individual on a metal leash wearing a leather dog mask. There were products with the word "c**t" on them for the family-friendly event.

Gonzales reported that there was a 5-year-old brought up on stage to interact with a drag queen, who asked the child if it was their "very first Pride."

There are scantily clad individuals at the supposed all-ages event and drag queens dancing provocatively seen on the footage.

There is an LGBTQ merchandise shop utilizing themes known to children, such as video games, kids' cartoons, and Taylor Swift.

There is a booth featuring rainbow colors and a rainbow flag advertising "scouting for everyone." The male manning the booth is wearing a rainbow shirt that reads: "Papa Bear."

(WARNING: Explicit images)

Gonzales retweeted Kyle Rittenhouse who shared a photo of two men in bondage garb at the "all-ages" Pride festival.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!