DOJ reportedly investigating possible fraud by Black Lives Matter

Various organizations and leaders related to Black Lives Matter are under investigation for possible fraud, according to sources that spoke to the Associated Press.

Sources familiar with the matter told the AP that at least one search warrant has been served and that several subpoenas have been issued in the Department of Justice investigation.

The foundation last reported in financial filings that it had amassed over $28 million in assets.

The report said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. was one of the groups being investigated. The foundation last reported in financial filings that it had amassed over $28 million in assets.

The AP report said the sources spoke to the outlet anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

While there were no indications of criminal charges yet, the report showed a renewed focus on investigating radical leftist groups by the DOJ. President Donald Trump has declared that law enforcement officials will root out the funding for violent rioting related to politics.

A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment to the AP report.

Support for the group increased after the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in 2020, but the large-scale rioting across the U.S. in the months afterward led to many turning away from the movement.

The foundation said Thursday it was not a target "of any federal criminal investigation" in a statement to the AP.

"We remain committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities," reads a statement from the foundation.

