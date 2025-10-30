DOJ reportedly investigating possible fraud by Black Lives Matter

Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
The report said search warrants and at least one subpoena had been issued.
Various organizations and leaders related to Black Lives Matter are under investigation for possible fraud, according to sources that spoke to the Associated Press.
Sources familiar with the matter told the AP that at least one search warrant has been served and that several subpoenas have been issued in the Department of Justice investigation.
The foundation last reported in financial filings that it had amassed over $28 million in assets.
The report said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. was one of the groups being investigated. The foundation last reported in financial filings that it had amassed over $28 million in assets.
The AP report said the sources spoke to the outlet anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
While there were no indications of criminal charges yet, the report showed a renewed focus on investigating radical leftist groups by the DOJ. President Donald Trump has declared that law enforcement officials will root out the funding for violent rioting related to politics.
A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment to the AP report.
Support for the group increased after the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody in 2020, but the large-scale rioting across the U.S. in the months afterward led to many turning away from the movement.
RELATED: Black Lives Matter issues a new list of demands, including a permanent Trump ban from political office and social media
The foundation said Thursday it was not a target "of any federal criminal investigation" in a statement to the AP.
"We remain committed to full transparency, accountability, and the responsible stewardship of resources dedicated to building a better future for Black communities," reads a statement from the foundation.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Staff Writer
Carlos Garcia is a staff writer for Blaze News.
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.