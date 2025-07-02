Major California county had the chance to flip board of supervisors — instead it elected anti-Trump liberal

Voters in San Diego County, California, overwhelmingly elected to endorse far-left policies on Tuesday when they went to the ballot box.

The five-member San Diego Board of Supervisors is split with two Republicans and two Democrats, but the last seat was won by Paloma Aguirre, a far-left Democrat, over the Republican challenger, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

She referred to herself as a 'fighter at the county Board of Supervisors who will hold the line against the Trump administration.'

Aguirre made it clear that she would use the seat to oppose the federal policies of President Donald Trump.

"Voters spoke loud and clear: Clean up the sewage crisis, lower costs, and stand up to the chaos, cuts, and intimidation coming out of Trump's Washington," she said in a statement on election evening.

She also referred to herself as a "fighter at the county Board of Supervisors who will hold the line against the Trump administration."

While it is estimated that 9,500 ballots have yet to be counted, Aguirre has garnered 53.22% to McCann's 46.78% with a lead of nearly 5,000 votes. She claimed victory Wednesday morning, and McCann conceded the election.

Aguirre also denied that the area had a homeless crisis, and when asked about her solution to safety issues caused by transients' tents, she said she was more concerned with realtors' signs blocking sidewalks.

Some hoped that the homeless crisis as well as the large population of illegal aliens in the county might have pushed enough voters to choose the Republican alternative, but it appears that Democratic policies will continue to dominate San Diego.

RELATED: How California’s crisis could lead to a big political shift

In December, the board of supervisors voted to strengthen anti-ICE policies and make the county a "super" sanctuary county in anticipation of future deportation policies ordered by Trump.

The special election filled the seat that was vacated by Nora Vargas, who abruptly announced in December that she could no longer serve on the board due to safety and security issues. She was the first Hispanic woman to serve on the board and also the first immigrant to serve as well.

Vargas' victory in 2020 had flipped the county from red to blue.

The county includes about 3.3 million residents, which makes it the second-most populous county in California and the fifth-most populous county in the U.S.

On her social media profile, Aguirre listed her pronouns as she/her/ella.