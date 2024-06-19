'We believe we can still prevail': Bob Good's political fate hangs in the balance as GOP primary outcome remains uncertain

The outcome of the Republican primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District remains uncertain, but the unofficial results so far indicate that Trump-backed state Sen. John McGuire holds a more than 300-vote lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Good.

"There are still a few votes left to count, but it's clear that all paths end with a victory," McGuire said in a tweet posted at 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

But the Associated Press has not yet called the contest, and Good, who serves as chair of the House Freedom Caucus, has not conceded.

'How do we 'Drain the swamp' ... if we crown someone king and refuse to gently rebuke that king ...'

"This race remains too close to call. We are in a period where the law provides a process for evaluating the accuracy of all the vote totals from election day to ensure everyone can have full confidence in the certified results. Provisional ballots and mail-in ballots are also still to be counted. We are asking for full transparency from the officials involved and patience from the people of the 5th District over the coming weeks as the certification of results is completed. We believe we can still prevail," Good tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, had endorsed McGuire and claimed that Good is "BAD" for the state and the nation.

Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz tweeted on Wednesday morning, "How do we 'Drain the swamp' and 'down with the uniparty' if we crown someone king and refuse to gently rebuke that king when he not only protects every uniparty dude but now goes after the few who aren't? What is the point of this?"

"Trump is king. He is king of the Republican Party. He is more than a powerful politician. He literally reigns over this motley crew," BlazeTV host Steve Deace said in a post on X. "And thus his subjects' behavior simply reflect his will. Good fell out of favor with the king, and since Trump is king it does not matter the merit of those reasons they just are, hence his court will now go and do likewise."

