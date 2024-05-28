Trump endorses House Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good's GOP primary opponent

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, a candidate who is challenging House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Bob Good in the Republican congressional primary for Virginia's 5th Congressional District.

"Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and 'loving' Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage had been done! I just want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that can most help me do that is Navy Seal and highly respected State Legislator, John McGuire, a true American Hero," Trump declared in a Truth Social post. "John McGuire has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

'We were told that Trump had to endorse every liberal incumbent ... due to unity. But somehow that doesn't extend to the top conservative incumbents.'

Last year, Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president before the Sunshine State governor announced his Republican presidential primary bid.

"I am unequivocally endorsing and encouraging Governor DeSantis to run for president," Good said in a statement released last year by Never Back Down. "If Governor DeSantis runs for president, he will win."

DeSantis dropped out of the GOP presidential primary and endorsed Trump on January 21.

That same day, Good endorsed Trump.

"It is my privilege to provide my complete and total endorsement for Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States," Good said in a tweet.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who recently pursued an ultimately unsuccessful bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from the speakership, hailed Trump's move to endorse McGuire over incumbent Rep. Good.

"I'm very pleased with Pres Trump's endorsement of great patriot John McGuire and denouncement of back stabbing traitor Bob Good!" Greene declared in a post on X.

Blaze Media's Daniel Horowitz said in a statement to Blaze News, "It's interesting how Trump told us we all need to get behind Johnson, despite him sharing the gavel with Hakeem Jeffries, under the guise of unity headed into the election. We were told that Trump had to endorse every liberal incumbent, including swamp creatures like Mike Simpson and James Baird due to unity. But somehow that doesn't extend to the top conservative incumbents. Suddenly, unity is not an issue. How can you drain the swamp if you plug up the drain?"

