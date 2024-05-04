Bodies of missing American, Australian surfers believed to have been found in Mexico, 3 suspects in custody

An American and two Australian surfers have gone missing in Mexico and investigators believe they were killed. Four bodies have been discovered in a well, according to authorities in Mexico. Three suspects are in custody in relation to the disappearance of the surfers.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office confirmed on Friday that four bodies were found in a well near a surfing spot known as La Bocana, about 130 miles south of San Diego, California. It took rescuers 20 hours to pull the bodies out of the well that was said to be 50 feet deep.

Citing a source within the attorney general's office, KUSI-TV reported that three of the bodies were the missing surfers. The news outlet reported that the fourth body was a ranch owner who was reported missing two weeks ago. The rancher purportedly owned the property where the bodies were located.

Zeta Tijuana reported that police officers located the surfers' camping area, where there were "blood and dental parts."

Authorities believe the surfers were killed in a robbery.

“When they tried to get the vehicle, the victims opposed the robbery, the robbers were armed with a firearm and apparently shot the victims,” Baja California State Attorney-General Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez told 7News.

Shell casings were reportedly found at the campsite where the trio was last seen.

The missing surfers who are presumably dead are a San Diego man named 30-year-old Jack Carter Rhoad and Australian brothers 30-year-old Jake Robinson and 33-year-old Callum Robinson, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The U.S. and Australian citizens went missing earlier this week during a surfing trip south of Ensenada, Mexico.

Family members last heard from men last Saturday. However, they did not notify authorities until a few days later when the surfers didn't show up at an Airbnb near K38 – a popular Baja surfing spot.

On Wednesday, a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck belonging to the San Diego man was located and had been set on fire.

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday in two different police operations.

The New York Post reported that police arrested Jesús Gerardo Garica Cota, alias El Kekas, and his partner Ari Gisel García Cota. Also taken into custody was Cristian Alejandro García – the brother of Kekas.

Cota – a 23-year-old Mexican woman – allegedly had a surfer's cell phone in her possession at the time of the arrest.

All three of the suspects were in possession of an assortment of methamphetamines and other illegal drugs at the time of their arrest, according to Baja California's chief public prosecutor Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez.

The Baja California Attorney's Office said Mexican authorities were in close communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Consulate, and the Australian Consulate.

Baja California is known as one of Mexico's most violent, cartel-controlled states.

Callum Robinson shared photos from the trio's surfing vacation on his Instagram account.

Robinson was an accomplished lacrosse player known as "The Big Koala."

Stevenson University paid tribute to the former student-athlete and alumni.

"Our prayers and thoughts are now for Callum's parents, Martin and Debra Robinson, who lost their two sons; the family of their friend Jack Carter Rhoad; and the many loved ones and friends all of these young men had," the university said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"He was a stellar student, a stellar athlete, and an even better friend. We will look forward to a time when we can all join together as a community to honor and celebrate his life," said Brett Adams – director of athletics.

