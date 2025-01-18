Body cam video shows police arrest transgender roommate after finding body of elderly woman in freezer of her mobile home

Video from police body cameras showed the moment that officers discovered the body of an elderly woman in her freezer after arguing with a transgender woman who claimed she was not in the home.

'Yeah there's a person in here. ... Go get them in handcuffs.'

37-year-old Jazlynn Roush is accused of murdering 68-year-old Monique Gilbertson and hiding her body at her mobile home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The video released by the Clark County District Court shows officers arguing with Roush on Nov. 6 to allow them into the home and look for Gilbertson. Roush claims that the woman rented the property to Roush beginning in September.

Eventually, Roush and his wife go outside and allow officers to search the home, which is strewn with garbage and appears to be ransacked. They find a locked chest freezer and make a gruesome discovery.

"Yeah there's a person in here," says an officer. "Go get them in handcuffs."

Roush, who was born Daniel Roush, had met Gilbertson at a Home Depot before being invited to live at her home, according to an arrest report. Eventually, complaints over Roush's messiness led to Gilbertson trying to evict the roommate.

“Good luck to you. I just can’t live with anybody. I’m so sorry,” read a text to Roush in October. “The sooner you come the sooner we can get this over with...”

Police conducted a welfare check after an acquaintance of Gilbertson's reported her missing.

Roush told police they had found Gilbertson dead but gave conflicting accounts of where the body was found.

“I put her in the icebox because I didn’t know what to do,” Roush said to police.

Roush's wife, Gina Lopez, told police that she provided Roush with fentanyl in order to mix it with cocaine and cause Gilbertson to overdose. Investigators estimated that the woman's body had been in the freezer for over four days. They also said she had 200 times the lethal dose of fentanyl in her body.

Roush was charged with second-degree murder, and Lopez faces drug charges. Reduxx reported that Roush had a previous felony conviction of child abuse, neglect, and endangerment.

Prosecutors will ask for the death penalty for Roush, according to court records.

Part of the video can be viewed at the news report from KLAS-TV on YouTube.

