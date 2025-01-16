Body cam footage shows K-9 dog biting officer who was shooting at suspect with 10 warrants

New Mexico police released body cam footage of an incident during which a K-9 dog bit a police officer while he was trying to apprehend a suspect with 10 warrants.

The incident unfolded in March 2024 when 35-year-old Rick Chavez led police officers on a chase in Santa Fe while driving an SUV pulling a trailer. Chavez had 10 active warrants for his arrest, including one for aggravated assault on a police officer and burglary.

'Instead of attacking the suspects, the dog bit Ovalle on his forearm.'

The footage from lapel cameras as well as dash cameras captured a chaotic scene after Chavez tried to escape arrest by driving off, later drove over a spike strip, and crashed into a police car. He got out of that car with a gun and tried to run into another car being driven by George Theragood, his co-conspirator.

Officer Charles Ovalle was one of the officers involved in the gun battle with Chavez when a K-9 handler released the dog into the fray. Instead of attacking the suspects, the dog bit Ovalle on his forearm. The other officers could be seen rushing to help the officer.

Chavez and Theragood were shot as well as Officer Ovalle. Theragood surrendered to police while Chavez struggled with them before being arrested. Chavez died of his injuries two days later at a hospital. Theragood was charged with harboring a felon and conspiracy to commit aggravated fleeing a police officer.

The dog named Ayke had also bitten another police officer on the face during a training exercise, according to legal documents filed by that officer, who sued the department and the city of Santa Fe. SFPD officer Damian Vigil said that he was pressured to play a suspect in the training and wasn't allowed to use a riot helmet.

The lawsuit says Ayke bit the officer's arm and dragged him down to bite him in the face. Vigil says that he underwent extensive surgery to repair his face from the attack.

Vigil's attorney released a statement to KOB condemning the department for continuing to use the dog.

"Damian should never have been placed in that terrifying situation by the department. It is appalling that this department continues to use this dog despite a series of horrific, vicious attacks on its own officers and civilians," he said in part.

A spokesperson for the police department said an investigation is underway but that Ayke is still on active duty.

Video from the incident can be viewed on the news report from KOB-TV on YouTube while the news report by KRQE-TV showed more of the footage of the car chase.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!