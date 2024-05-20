Boeing whistleblower killed himself, says final report; suicide note revealed: 'Enough!! F*** Boeing!!!'

John Barnett, 62, worked for Boeing for over half his life. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he worked on the 787 Dreamliner as a quality manager at the Boeing factory in North Charleston, South Carolina.

In recent years, Barnett adopted a new role as whistleblower against the aerospace and defense corporation.

According to Barnett's lawsuit against Boeing, workers were using "sub-standard" parts on the Boeing 787 aircraft, and leadership was ignoring malfunctions to save money. The whistleblower also claimed the company illegally retaliated against him for raising a stink about possible safety issues.

When Barnett failed to show up to complete his pretrial deposition, police executed a welfare check, ultimately finding him on May 9, dead in his locked Dodge Ram truck outside the Holiday Inn where he was staying with a gunshot wound to the head.

After months of wild speculation and innuendos, the Charleston Police Department revealed on May 17 that it had concluded its investigation into Barnett's death, reported the Post and Courier.

The CPD statement referenced Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal's final autopsy report, which indicated that all findings were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

'Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying-ass leaders can kiss my ass.'

WCBD-TV indicated there were multiple factors that prompted authorities to conclude Barnett took his own life:

Barnett was found locked inside his car with the key fob in his pants pocket.

There were no signs of forced entry or defensive injuries.

Barnett previously struggled with mental health issues.

The gun found in Barnett's hand was registered under his name and purchased in 2000.

The trajectory of the bullet aligned with the gunshot wound observed and was fired by the decedent's gun.

Barnett's phone records and hotel key use showed no signs of unusual activity.

Security footage showed Barnett leaving the Holiday Inn on Savannah Highway by himself at 8:37 p.m. the night before his body was found.

Footage also shows Barnett's truck backing into a parking spot minutes later — a spot where it remained until the next day.

Security footage showed no evidence of anybody besides Barnett interacting with his truck.

Investigators also found what appears to have been a suicide note on the passenger seat of his truck impressed only with Barnett's fingerprints.

A copy of the note obtained by the New York Post reads, "America, come together or die!! I pray the motherf***ers that destroyed my life pay!!! I pray Boeing pays!!! Bury me face down so Boeing and their lying-ass leaders can kiss my ass."

"Whistleblowers protection is f***ed up too!!" Barnett noted. "I can't do this any longer!!! Enough!!"

Extra to writing "TRUMP 2024" and "I wasn't stoned when I wrote this ... really," Barnett apparently wrote, "To my family and friends, I found my purpose."

Authorities claim to have authenticated the handwriting as belonging to Barnett, reported the Post.

"We remain acutely aware of the sensitivity and public interest surrounding this case," a CPD spokesman said in a statement obtained by WCBD. "It is important to emphasize that our investigation was guided strictly by facts and evidence while remaining undisturbed by conjecture and external pressures."

Blaze News previously reported that Barnett sounded the alarm in 2019 that up to 25% of oxygen systems on the 787 Dreamliner could be faulty and fail to work when needed. He also alleged that faulty parts were intentionally installed on aircraft at a Boeing factory and suggested that in at least one instance plane parts were sourced from scrap bins.

Barnett told the New York Times in 2019, "I haven't seen a plane out of Charleston yet that I'd put my name on saying it's safe and airworthy."

Boeing has long denied the allegations even though some of Barnett's concerns were reportedly substantiated by a 2017 Federal Aviation Administration review.

