Bombshell investigation links Russia's shadowy 'unit 29155' to 'Havana syndrome' attacks against US officials

A senior Defense Department official who attended last year's NATO summit in Lithuania reportedly experienced symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. officials who have come down with what is known as "Havana syndrome," according to the Associated Press.

Now, it is believed that Russian intelligence operatives using energy weapons could be behind the illness, according to a recent investigation into the strange and debilitating condition that has specifically targeted U.S. personnel.

Havana syndrome is still under investigation, and it's still not known how it is caused. Time magazine reported that the syndrome was first reported by U.S. embassy officials in the Cuban capital of Havana in 2016. Those who experienced the illness suffered from extreme headaches and heard piercing sounds at night.

Since 2016, there have been an estimated 1,000 U.S. government employees who have come down with symptoms similar to the ones experienced in Havana. Other symptoms of the syndrome include nausea, bloody noses, and memory loss. Health experts and medical researchers are still unsure how the illness is caused due to its elusive nature.

A joint investigation published by the independent Russian outlet the Insider, CBS' "60 Minutes," and German news outlet Der Spiegel revealed that "unexplained anomalous health incidents, also known as Havana syndrome, may have their origin in the use of directed energy weapons" used by Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU.

The new revelations have identified Russia's shadowy "unit 29155" as responsible for the illness, according to the Debrief.

One of the alleged attacks took place during the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh shared the following with reporters on Monday: “I can confirm that a senior DOD official experienced symptoms similar to those reported in anomalous health incidents."

When asked about whether Russia could have been involved in the attacks, Singh insisted that it was up to the intelligence community to reveal that information.

The official who allegedly came down with symptoms of Havana syndrome was not part of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's official traveling delegation to the summit, according to Singh, who added that he was there "separately, attending meetings that were part of the NATO summit."

Newsweek reported that speculation about the cause of the syndrome has focused on some form of energy or acoustic weapon.

David Relman, who is a professor of medicine at Stanford University, said in February 2022 that research into the symptoms of the illness appeared to show "clear evidence of an injury to the auditory and vestibular system of the brain."

Just one year ago, U.S. intelligence insisted that it was "very unlikely" that a foreign adversary was behind the symptoms.

"There is no credible evidence that a foreign adversary has a weapon or collection device" that has caused the symptoms, according to the authorities.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!