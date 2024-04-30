Bon Jovi says he 'got away with murder' and had '100 girls in my life' in the heyday of the band's success

Jon Bon Jovi — one of the most successful rock stars throughout the 1980s — admitted that he lived up to the cliche in his younger days. After the band reached stardom, the frontman quickly became a sex symbol.

The rocker has been married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea, for 35 years, but that did not stop Bon Jovi from indulging in unfaithful behavior throughout his tenure in the music industry, according to the New York Post.

While he admitted he was no saint, he conceded that he does not know where he would be if it were not for his wife's tolerance and loyalty to him.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" hitmaker said he "got away with murder" during an interview with Michael Strahan in the "Halfway There" ABC special.

“I’m a rock-and-roll star, I’m not a saint. You know, I’m not saying that there weren’t 100 girls in my life — I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good," the rocker said.

“But if you think I was ever going to jeopardize my — anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do. What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it.”

When the band came out with its first album in 1984, the rocker was already with his now-wife. And by the time the two got married at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989, Bon Jovi was already an established "sex symbol," which he suggested was difficult for his wife.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this world revolves because of her,” the rocker said of his wife. “Because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it.”

“She’s certainly not afraid to call me out on something, but she’s also there when I fall.”

“And I’m there for her when she falls. No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together,” he continued.

Bon Jovi noted that "growing together" is an important element to marriage and that his wife came "from nothing, same hometown, same high school, same group of peripheral friends."

The two share four children together.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!