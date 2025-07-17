'You can come here': Secret Service officer allegedly compromises White House security, mocks Trump to woo stranger

President Donald Trump was struck by a would-be assassin's bullet this time last year in an attack that injured two others and claimed the life of Corey Comperatore. The U.S. Secret Service has since been under intense scrutiny.

Two reports released over the weekend highlighted the agency's deadly failures in Butler — saying nothing of the agency's other potential failures with regard to the alleged attempt on Trump's life 64 days later at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The first report, which was requested by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and released by the Government Accountability Office on Saturday, highlighted numerous USSS procedural and planning errors that helped set the stage for the July 13 shooting.

The second report, released Sunday by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, described the events at the bloody Pennsylvania rally as a "cascade of preventable failures that nearly cost President Trump his life" and emphasized that the "consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation."

Project Veritas provided a damning indication this week that the USSS has yet to learn its lesson and shape up.

According to the investigative journalism outfit, an officer violated Secret Service protocol, possibly compromised White House security, and disparaged the president, all in an apparent attempt to woo a stranger he met on a dating site who turned out to be an undercover reporter.

The Bold.pro profile for Marc Hendrickson Jr. indicates that he is a USSS uniformed division officer who "provides protection and access control for all White House events to include official state visits and state dinners, congressional events, bilateral meetings, bill signings, receptions, daily tours etc." and whose protectees include the president, the first lady, the vice president, and Cabinet members.

Hendrickson has supposedly been with the agency since July 2021.

Project Veritas alleges that Hendrickson, without knowing the identity of the female journalist, invited her on a dating app — which appears to be Bumble — to "come here" and see him at the White House; sent a photo from the White House, boasting that he works there "every day"; disclosed potentially sensitive operational details; and denigrated the president.

Hendrickson allegedly texted, "If you want, I can show you where I am right now for work," then shared a picture taken on the White House South Lawn.

In another message, the agent confirmed that he was at the White House.

Hendrickson allegedly stated in another message thread, "I'm liberal, voted that way since I was 18."

When the female journalist later wrote, "I can't stand the felon in office," Hendrickson allegedly responded, "Yeah he's doing a lot of whacky [sic] s**t right now," adding, "It seems like everyday [sic] it's something new."

"Hendrickson's reckless actions — inviting an unknown individual to the White House, sharing sensitive photos, and disclosing operational details — expose a severe lapse in judgment and a dangerous breach of security," said Project Veritas. "This behavior reveals how easily he could be compromised or manipulated by adversaries, potentially granting hostile actors critical access or intelligence that jeopardizes the safety of President Trump and the nation."

The USSS reportedly told Project Veritas that the matter is under review.

Blaze News has reached out to the White House, to the USSS, and to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

"Nothing is more important to the Secret Service than the safety and security of our protectees," Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement last week. "As director, I am committed to ensuring our agency is fully equipped, resourced, and aligned to carry out our important mission each and every day."

