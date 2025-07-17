Glenn Beck warns: ‘Bloodbath on the streets’ as radical left group raises $1M to stalk ICE agents with ‘Liberty Vans’

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues conducting raids to lawfully remove violent illegal alien criminals from the country, making American cities safer, radical left activist groups are doing everything they can to stand in the way.

One group — ironically called the Save America Movement — is getting close to meeting its goal of raising $1 million to mobilize response teams to follow and confront ICE officers during raids in real time. The organization has already raised over $750K to funnel into its efforts.

This particular group has specifically objected to ICE agents “raiding L.A. in masks without badges, names, or accountability,” says Glenn Beck, who finds it hilarious that masks are an issue for them when a huge percentage of anti-ICE protesters — the “bad guys” who commit crimes — wear masks to avoid being identified and prosecuted. But it’s an issue when law enforcement officers wear masks to avoid being doxxed for doing their jobs.

The Save America Movement is currently gearing up to launch its “Liberty Vans,” which will include “mobile response teams with cameras, chaplains ... lawyers, and veterans,” Glenn says, adding that the group’s “steering committee” is made up of the “usual suspects” — Erika Alexander, Rev. William J. Barber II, Billy Ray, Ryan Busse, and Steve Schmidt, among others.

This coalition of leftists taking matters into their own hands is evidence that Democrat voters are dissatisfied with what they perceive as the party’s inaction and lack of aggressive opposition to President Trump’s policies.

“[Democrats’] own constituents are saying, ‘You know what? Maybe you should die so we could get some attention to our cause. ... We need some blood to be spilled for a real revolution,’” Glenn says, noting that this is why recent polling shows that some Democrat lawmakers are becoming “afraid of their own constituents.”

But Democrats shouldn’t be surprised that their radical voters are turning against them. Volatility is their MO.

Glenn remembers warning about the consequences of linking arms with radicals as early as 2008. “I was like, ‘You cannot get into bed with crazy radicals. ... They’ll kill you when they don’t think that you’re taking this revolution seriously enough,’” he reflects.

“That’s what happens in revolutions. If you’re not revolutionary enough for the most bloodthirsty, they come after you, and they come after you first. That’s what’s coming, America,” Glenn warns. “What is happening on the streets right now is a lead-up to serious, serious trouble on the streets and a bloodbath on the streets. Pray for our law enforcement.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.