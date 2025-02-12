Border czar Homan optimistic but firm ahead of alleged second meeting with NYC Mayor Adams

Border czar Tom Homan claims he is scheduled to meet with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams later this week to discuss the illegal immigration crisis, and he seems cautiously optimistic that the two will find common ground.

On Tuesday, Homan joined John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby on the "Cats & Cosby Show" on WABC 770 AM and revealed details about the forthcoming meeting. Homan said he is planning to be in NYC again on Thursday to talk with Adams about ways local and federal law enforcement can work together to apprehend dangerous illegal aliens in the area.

"I’m hoping we come to an agreement where his officers will help my officers remove these public safety threats, especially Tren de Aragua and the other alien gangs that are creating havoc in New York," Homan told the radio hosts.

"He’s all in on addressing public safety threats that are here illegally and helping me find these missing children."

'Let’s hope Thursday night I head back to DC with a great agreement.'

Homan and Adams met in December to discuss immigration, and afterward, Homan praised Adams for his understanding of the issue and his ready willingness to work with federal agents despite vehement opposition from other Democrats.

"He gets it. And today he proved that as the mayor of New York City, he's more concerned with public safety than politics," Homan said at the time.

"I think New York City is about to get a lot safer," Homan added. "I think New York City is about to send a strong message."

While Homan seems confident that Adams will continue to be cooperative in this second meeting, he did caution that nothing is set in stone yet.

"I’m coming up there Thursday to meet with the mayor — either he comes to the table or we go around him," Homan said, according to the New York Post.

"Let’s hope Thursday night I head back to D.C. with a great agreement."

The mayor's office declined to confirm the alleged second meeting between Adams and Homan, but press secretary Kayla Mamelak did stress that Adams has long supported removing criminal illegal immigrants from NYC.

"The mayor has also been clear that he wants to work with the new federal administration, not war with them, to better the lives of New Yorkers," Mamelak said. "That work includes going after the violent offenders who are wreaking havoc on our streets and ensuring they leave our city after being convicted of a crime and serving a jail sentence."

This alleged meeting comes just days after the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump moved to dismiss the charges brought against Adams under the Biden administration.

Trump has signaled his sympathy with Adams as a fellow victim of apparent political lawfare, but critics suggest that Trump is playing politics with Adams as well, since the charges could be revisited after the NYC mayoral election later this year.

"It certainly sounds like President Trump is holding the mayor hostage," Al Sharpton said in a statement Monday.

For now, Adams faces a tough re-election race. Federal indictments aside, high-profile Democrats such as NYC comptroller Brad Lander and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie have already begun fundraising hundreds of thousands and in some cases over a million dollars, hammering Adams for his legal woes and working relationship with Trump.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned from office following allegations of sexual misconduct and of fudging the number of nursing-home COVID deaths, has also been mentioned as a possible contender.

A recent poll showed Cuomo leaving the competition in the dust, should he decide to jump in, outpacing Adams 31% to 12%. However, his lead nearly evaporated after respondents were reminded of his scandal-plagued tenure as governor.

