Homan commends NYC mayor for deportation talks — Adams sounds alarm on missing migrant children

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, applauded New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) for his commitment to cooperate with federal immigration agents.



During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Homan shared some details of his Thursday meeting with Adams.

'He's put politics aside.'

"It went great," Homan said of the more than hour-long conversation with the mayor.

"He gets it. And today he proved that as the mayor of New York City, he's more concerned with public safety than politics," he told Hannity.

Homan explained that Adams intends to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers with removing criminal illegal aliens from the city.

"He wants to help ICE look for national security threats. He wants to help ICE find over 340,000 missing children, which many of them are going to be in the city," Homan continued.

Last week, Adams was pressed to reopen the ICE outpost at Rikers Island to facilitate easier coordination with local law enforcement.

According to Homan, during Thursday's talks, Adams expressed interest in restoring the facility.

"He would like to see [ICE] back in Rikers Island — to arrest the bad guys in the safety and security of a jail, rather than release them into the community and put the community at risk," he told Hannity. "He wants his law enforcement officers, the precincts, to release criminal aliens to us and not on the street."

Homan also noted that he and Adams discussed the tragic murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien with alleged ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, was convicted for Riley's murder. Before the horrific slaying, Ibarra was arrested in New York City on child endangerment charges.

"If things were different, ICE could've taken custody of him rather than releasing him," Homan explained.

The border czar expressed hope that Adams' willingness to meet with him and work with the incoming administration would create a "domino effect."

"I think New York City is about to get a lot safer," Homan said. "I think New York City is about to send a strong message."

"I wish the mayor of Chicago and the San Diego City Council and Governor Pritzker — I wish they'd all take a page out of Mayor Eric Adams' playbook, because he — the ex-cop came out of him today — he really cares about public safety, and he's put politics aside," he added.

Following their meeting, Adams held a press conference to discuss the upcoming deportation plans.

Adams began his remarks by stating he would limit questions from reporters, accusing them of harboring "preconceived notions" and "distorted views." He alleged that the media has consistently misrepresented his views on deportation.

"I'm not wasting my time," he declared. "We're going to protect the rights of immigrants in this city that are hardworking, giving back to the city in a real way. We're not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants, and long-standing New Yorkers."

Adams acknowledged that the city has made "terrible mistakes in the past" by refusing to cooperate with ICE.

The mayor stressed his concern regarding the current administration's loss of contact with hundreds of thousands of immigrant children.

"We have 500,000 children who had sponsors in this country that we can't find. We can't find them. We don't know if they're doing child labor. We don't know if they're doing sex crimes. We don't know if they've been exploited," Adams explained. "There's a level of hypocrisy that everyone that states they want to protect everyone but innocent individuals who are victims of crimes and children. I want to support and protect children and innocent people that are victims of crime."

"Safety means everything to me," he declared. "500,000 children — we don't know where they are right now in this country."