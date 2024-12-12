Protest ignites in NYC over Mayor Adams' deportation talks with Homan

A protest erupted in New York City on Thursday concerning Mayor Eric Adams' (D) scheduled meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan.



Last week, Adams announced his intention to meet with Homan to discuss the Trump administration's plans for mass deportations, an initiative that many Democratic leaders have vowed to thwart.

'Our message is New York City is a sanctuary city.'

Adams has come under fire for waffling about his position on the city's sanctuary policies. Over the past year, the mayor has advocated for reducing those policies to facilitate the removal of criminal illegal aliens from the city.

While Adams does not support Trump's mass deportation promises, he is hopeful that he can work with the incoming administration to deport criminals and make New York City safer for residents.

His break from the party line has drawn scrutiny from fellow Democrats. Regardless, Adams appears to remain steadfast in his commitment to cooperate with federal immigration officials to remove criminals. He has repeatedly challenged the left to "cancel" him for his position.

Ahead of Adams' afternoon meeting with Homan, immigrants gathered outside City Hall to protest, according to a video captured by FreedomNews.tv.

One protester held up a sign in Spanish that read, "NYC says 'no' to Tom Homan."

Another sign stated, "Mayor Adams, reject Homan. Keep NYC families together!"

A third read, "Say 'NO' to Homan: Family Separation Czar!"

Yatziri Tovar, a protester, told the news outlet, "We are here to denounce the meeting that's happening between Tom Homan and Mayor Adams. We are here to call on Mayor Adams instead to focus on leading our city and protecting immigrant New Yorkers from the upcoming Trump administration."

"First of all, we would like for him [Adams] to stop cozying up to the Trump administration," she said.

Tovar stated that Adams should "focus on reassuring" immigrants in New York City that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will not be allowed in the city.

She further urged Adams not only to uphold the city's current sanctuary policies but also to expand protections for illegal aliens.

Nesar Bhuyan, another demonstrator, told WCBS-TV, "Our message is New York City is a sanctuary city. So, we are here to protect the immigrant community."

Former New York state Representative Michael Blake (D) participated in Thursday's protest. He is among the multiple contenders who have declared their intention to challenge Adams in the upcoming mayoral election.

A video shared on social media showed Blake addressing the protesters.

"When I am your next mayor, let me be very clear, that everyone has a seat at the table," he stated. "We love you. We protect you. We have your back. We're not gonna walk away from our immigrant families. That is wrong."

Adams' meeting with Homan is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. local time, and he plans to address the press around 3:00 p.m.