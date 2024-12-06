NYC Mayor Adams keeps door open to GOP switch, plans meeting with Trump's border czar

On Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) appeared to leave open the possibility of switching to the Republican Party in the future amid discussions about his plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, next week.



During an interview with NY1, Adams was asked whether he would consider rejoining the GOP. The mayor was a registered Republican from 1995 through 2002.

'Those who don't like it, they will cancel me.'

"The party that's the most important for me is the American party. I'm a part of the American party," Adams responded.

"I love this country," he continued. "This is the home of the free, the land of the brave."

In a later interview with PIX11, Adams was asked to clarify his remarks but again did not outright dismiss the possibility of leaving the Democratic Party.

"You know what the headlines are going to be now that you haven't said 'no' to becoming a Republican," a news anchor with the media outlet told the mayor.

"I think that's what people fail to realize is I'm not motivated by headlines. We need to move away from identifying, classifying ourselves as anything other than Americans," Adams responded.

"I'm an American," he said. "So, no matter what party I'm on or vote on, I'm going to push for the American values."

Adams remarked that voters made it clear that they are fed up with political "squabbling" and are seeking solutions.

The mayor stated that he plans to run his re-election bid as a Democrat. However, he noted that he anticipates some on the left will still move to "cancel" him.

"My focus is the American people and the people of New York City. And those who don't like it, they will cancel me, and I say, 'Cancel me,'" he declared, repeating similar comments he made earlier in the week.

During his Friday interviews, Adams announced that he would sit down with Homan next week to discuss the administration's strategies for deporting criminal illegal aliens from the city.

Homan said earlier this week that he is "willing to meet with anybody to help make their communities safer."

When asked about meeting with Adams, Homan told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, "I'm looking for partnerships. I'm not looking for enemies."

Adams has been accused of flip-flopping on his position regarding immigration and New York City's sanctuary status. Despite his advocacy for deporting violent criminal illegal immigrants, he does not endorse mass deportations of those he considers law-abiding immigrants.

The mayor's commitment to work with the incoming Trump administration has drawn scrutiny, particularly amid the ongoing criminal investigation against him. Critics have speculated that Adams might be trying to gain favor with Trump to secure a pardon.