Mayor Eric Adams dares left to ‘cancel’ him for backing Trump’s deportation plan

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, challenged the left to "cancel" him after he voiced his support of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to deport criminal illegal aliens.



On Tuesday, Adams shared that he intends to meet with Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, to hear his thoughts on how to solve the immigration crisis. He dismissed the idea that Democrats supporting the deportation of criminals is a new position.

'Look at what they are saying. And then look at what I have been saying for years.'

"My position is people who commit crimes in our city, you have abdicated your right to be in our city, and I am open to figure out the best way to address that," he said.

Adams does not support sweeping deportations of all immigrants.

He clarified whom he was referring to, stating, "Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people have been a harm to our country."

"Those are the people I am talking about. And I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we're going to address those who are harming our citizens," Adams continued.

The mayor stated that the city's taxpayers have spent more than $6.4 billion to assist over 200,000 immigrants. He explained that the cost of the crisis forced New York City to pull back funding from seniors and young people.

"We all should be angry at what happened to our city under this administration," Adams said.

A reporter asked the mayor whether he was "open" to cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He responded, "You know what's interesting? … I want you to all go back and Google 'Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.' Google what they said about those who commit crimes in our city."

"They said those who commit crimes need to get out right away. That was their position. So this is not a new position," he remarked.

Adams explained that in the "era of cancel culture," some politicians have been afraid to voice their positions.

"Well, cancel me, because I'm going to protect the people of this city," Adams declared.

The mayor noted that the criminal illegal immigrants are harming not only locals but other migrants as well.

Homan previously told the New York Post that he wants Trump to pull federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions, which would include New York City. He also stated that he plans to send additional immigration agents to jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with the federal government.

"We're going to do the job with you or without you," he stated.

Adams pledged that he would not be "warring" with Trump but instead plans to work with the incoming administration.

Adams' critics have speculated that he has agreed to cooperate with the Trump administration because he hopes to be pardoned in the federal criminal investigation against him.

"It's interesting that whenever I agree on what this administration is doing, people say, 'Oh, you know, you're agreeing because you're hoping he looks favorable on you.' Look at what they are saying. And then look at what I have been saying for years, for years," the mayor said.