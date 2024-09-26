BREAKING: Sources say New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be indicted in corruption probe

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to face federal charges related to corruption, according to several sources.

The development was first reported Wednesday night by the New York Times and confirmed by the Associated Press. CNBC reports that the indictment includes laundering foreign donations, allegedly from the Turkish government.

'If I am charged, I am innocent.'

The mayor released a brief statement denying the charges.

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became," Adams wrote. "If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit."

In recent weeks, law enforcement officials have raided the residences of his close confidants, including Deputy Mayor Phil Banks and Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. Adams aide Timothy Pearson's phone was confiscated, and officials raided the home of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who later resigned.

In February, Adams compared himself to Jesus Christ and said his critics were motivated by racism.

"Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the City of New York? And then go down the line. Look, look who's here," he said at the time. "This is representative of the city. That's why people are hating on me. You trying to figure out why they're hating on me?"

"How many of you go to church? Ma'am, this is a Matthew 21:12 moment. Jesus walked in the temple, he saw them doing wrong in the temple. He did what?" he asked. "I went to City Hall to turn the table over!"

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!