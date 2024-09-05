FBI raids homes of several top aides to NYC Mayor Adams

The FBI raided the homes and confiscated the phones of top aides in the administration of Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams, according to numerous sources.

'Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the City of New York?'

The purpose of the investigation remained unclear.

Law enforcement sources said federal agents raided the homes of Deputy Mayor Phil Banks as well as Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

Another aide, Timothy Pearson, reportedly had his phone confiscated.

Former MTA official and current lobbyist Terence Banks, brother to Phil Banks, was also reportedly targeted in the investigation.

Finally, the FBI also reportedly raided the home of NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, an ally of Adams'.

“The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service," read a statement from a spokesperson for the NYPD. "The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation."

The investigation appeared to be unrelated to another federal investigation into Adams' dealings with Turkey. He received a subpoena as a part of that investigation in August.

In February, Adams claimed to be persecuted unjustly in the same way as Jesus Christ and specifically referred to his deputy mayors because they were people of color.

"Look at this team, folks. Look at this team. Look at my, look at my deputy mayors!" he exclaimed. "Have you ever seen this much chocolate leading the City of New York? And then go down the line. Look! Look who's here. This is representative of the city. That's why people are hating on me. You trying to figure out why they're hating on me?"

