NYC Mayor Eric Adams subpoenaed as investigation into possible campaign corruption, illegal Turkish influence continues

The Democrat mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, has received a subpoena from federal prosecutors as an investigation into his 2021 campaign and possible illegal foreign influence continues.

Sometime last month, Adams, City Hall, and his campaign committee were subpoenaed. The subpoenas demanded text messages, documents, and other communications, sources told the New York Times, which first reported the story earlier this week.

'We don’t do quid pro quo; we follow the law.'

The investigation actually began when Adams first ran for mayor in 2021 but did not come to light until last November, when the FBI and other officials raided the home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

The investigation is said to involve allegations that Adams engaged in a quid pro quo with prominent leaders in Turkey.

Adams fast-tracked a new Turkish consulate high-rise in Manhattan, the New York Post reported, allegedly pressuring the NYFD to give the building clearance despite safety concerns. Adams did not deny involving himself in the issue but claimed he did so as part of his responsibilities as mayor.

Investigators are attempting to determine whether members of the Turkish government made illegal donations to Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign. They are also apparently looking into free business-class upgrades Adams has allegedly received from Turkish Airlines.

Adams previously told a Turkish outlet that Turkish Airlines "is my way of flying."

Adams and his representatives have adamantly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

"We don’t do quid pro quo; we follow the law," Adams previously stated, according to PIX11. "Whatever they’re looking for, we’ll fully cooperate, and I’ll let them do their job without interference."

His attorneys, Brendan R. McGuire and Boyd M. Johnson III, have similarly denied the allegations, claiming they have conducted a parallel investigation and have unearthed nothing untoward.

"To be clear, we have not identified any evidence of illegal conduct by the mayor," the lawyers said in a joint statement. "To the contrary, we have identified extensive evidence undermining the reported theories of federal prosecution as to the mayor, which we have voluntarily shared with the U.S. attorney."

Adams' chief spokesperson, Fabien Levy, made similar comments.

"As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has been clear over the last nine months that he will cooperate with any investigation under way. Nothing has changed," Levy said.

"He expects everyone to cooperate to swiftly bring this investigation to a close."

Despite these denials, the allegations seem to have taken a toll on Adams' popularity. His approval rating has dropped, and several outlets noted that three Democrats have already signed up to challenge Adams in the 2025 mayoral primary.

The Post reached out to federal officials for comment but did not receive a response.

