Here's how Trump intends to deport criminals by legally using military

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Monday his plan to declare a national emergency and use military assets to implement his sweeping mass deportation plan.



Earlier this month, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton told his X followers, "Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the [President Joe] Biden invasion through a mass deportation program."

'Game on.'

On Monday, Trump responded to Fitton's post on Truth Social, writing, "TRUE!!!"

Trump has repeatedly stated that sealing the border and putting an end to the current administration's migrant invasion is one of his highest priorities. He has pledged to "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history."

As part of that mass deportation strategy, Trump plans to complete the border wall and move "massive portions of Federal Law Enforcement to Immigration Enforcement," which includes shifting thousands of troops from their current overseas stations to the southern border.

The Republican Party platform on Trump's website reads, "We will deploy the U.S. Navy to impose a full Fentanyl Blockade on the waters of our Region—boarding and inspecting ships to look for fentanyl and fentanyl precursors."

Trump also plans to bring back his "Remain in Mexico" policy, end sanctuary jurisdictions, and increase penalties for illegal crossings and overstaying visas.

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-Calif.) stated Friday that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is gearing up to challenge Trump's mass deportation plans, claiming that it would "have a negative impact on the U.S. economy."

Tom Homan, tapped as Trump's incoming "border czar," responded to Barragán's declaration during a "Fox News Live" Saturday interview.

"Game on," he replied. "Shame on her. She ought to resign her seat at the House because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is enforcing laws that Congress enacted."

Homan has vowed to send more ICE officers to sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

"If they're not gonna help us, then we'll just double the manpower in those cities. They don't want ICE agents in their neighborhoods, but they don't let ICE agents in the jail. They don't understand, if you let us in the jail, that'd be less agents in your neighborhood," Homan told the news outlet.

"I wish they'd sit down and talk and help with us. But if they don't help, get the hell out of the way, because we're going to do this job with or without you," Homan added.