Border czar Tom Homan: Denver's mayor and I agree on this one thing

Incoming border czar Tom Homan said if Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) is willing to go to jail for interfering with and obstructing President-elect Donald Trump's administration's mass deportation plans, then he is willing to put Johnston in jail.

Johnston made those comments last week after declaring he would use the Denver Police Department to stop federal and military assets from entering the county to carry out the deportations. Johnston did not fully walk back that threat, saying he does not want an armed conflict with the U.S. government but that the city will find ways to resist Trump's plan.

"I'm not afraid of that, and I'm also not seeking that. I think the goal is we want to be able to negotiate with reasonable people on how to solve hard problems," Johnston said.

When asked about the mayor's remarks by Fox News host Sean Hannity, Homan said Johnston's terms are acceptable.

"You are absolutely breaking the law. All he has to do is look at Arizona v. U.S., and he would see he's breaking the law. But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: He’s willing to go to jail; I’m willing to put him in jail," Homan promised.

"President Trump has been clear. We want to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. I find it hard to believe that any governor would say they don’t want public safety threats removed from their neighborhoods," he added.

Homan has previously warned that Democratic leaders who plan on using their office to conceal illegal immigrants and interfere with Trump's deportation plan will be in violation of Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324.

"They need to educate themselves. They need to review this: Title 8 U.S.C. § 1324. Read about that and don't cross that line, because it’s a felony to harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE. Don’t cross that line," Homan said last week.

Johnston is just one of the many state- and local-level Democrats who say they will not cooperate with the federal government's operation.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday said that is still not good enough.

"States and localities should be required, not just to refrain from sabotaging federal immigration enforcement, but to assist with it as a condition of receiving federal funding. While the federal government cannot simply 'commandeer' state and local officials to enforce federal law, making federal dollars contingent on cooperation with immigration enforcement would be both appropriate and constitutional," he explained.

