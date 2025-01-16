Border Patrol operation leads to arrest of over 70 illegal aliens with criminal records

The United States Border Patrol conducted a multi-day operation in Bakersfield, California, that resulted in the arrests of at least 78 illegal aliens.



According to the agency, all of the arrested individuals have criminal histories.

'Massive citizen support.'

The crackdown, dubbed Operation Return to Sender, deployed 60 Border Patrol agents in marked and unmarked vehicles. The officers focused their efforts on detaining alleged drug and human traffickers.

The arrested individuals were previously convicted of a variety of crimes, including sex offenses, drug possession, driving under the influence, and child and spousal abuse.

The Border Patrol stated, "Border Patrol Agents with the El Centro Sector Border Patrol conducted an operation in and around the Bakersfield area in Kern County. Our operation focused on interdicting those who have broken U.S. federal law, trafficking of dangerous substances, non-citizen criminals, and disrupting the transportation routes used by Transnational Criminal Organizations."

The American Civil Liberties Union has disputed the Border Patrol's arrest count, claiming the agency detained more than 190 people, who were primarily Mexican nationals.

Gregory Bovino, the Border Patrol's chief patrol agent for the El Centro Sector, posted a series of updates on X about Operation Return to Sender.

"During Operation #ReturntoSender in #Bakersfield CA, Agents from the #PremierSector arrested a Chinese national who was unlawfully in the US. He is suspected of defrauding a person in the US suffering from #dementia to the tune of $70K," Bovino wrote.

"Looks like this undocumented criminal's plan backfired!! During Operation Return to Sender, agents from the #PremierSector wrangled up a felon in #KernCounty who had a weapons charge warrant out of Tulare County. Locked and loaded-justice is served!" he stated in a separate post.

Bovino noted that Border Patrol agents in Bakersfield "received massive citizen support" for the recent arrests, citing a local news poll that showed 93% of respondents said illegal immigrants with criminal records should be "deported immediately." Only 35% of those surveyed stated they were "nervous about the recent Border Patrol arrests."

While the poll indicated strong community support, some local news outlets portrayed the mass arrests of illegal aliens with criminal records as a significant setback for the community.

KABC-TV reported that Border Patrol's recent actions left "undocumented migrants" on edge. The news outlet spoke to a farmworker who stated that some individuals were no longer showing up for work because they feared being arrested.

"I've never seen people not go to work before. This is the first time that I've seen people going to those lengths," Xochitl Nunez told KABC.

"I have a son in the military. I have a son who's an electrician. I have a daughter in college. I am a farm worker and I'm proud. I hurt my hand working in the field. But even like this, we still go to work. It's not right that we're living in this fear," Nunez said.

The news report also claimed that the arrests impacted the trucking industry, and some parents have opted not to take their children to school.

The Border Patrol has stated that it plans to conduct similar operations in Fresno and Sacramento, KTXL reported.