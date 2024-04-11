Border Patrol sector apprehends more than 50 sex offenders with child abuse convictions

The United States Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector has apprehended 54 convicted sexual predators since October 2023, Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley stated in a post on X Wednesday.



More than 50 of those apprehended were convicted of sexual crimes against children, the post revealed.

“Since October 1, 2023, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 54 convicted sex offenders after illegally crossing the border and attempting to evade law enforcement. Our agents remain steadfast in safeguarding our border and protecting our communities,” Danley wrote.

One of the apprehended sex offenders was captured while crossing the border with a group of illegal immigrants who were attempting to evade law enforcement agents.

The Del Rio Sector includes 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad in Texas. In total, the sector is responsible for 55,063 square miles.

On Tuesday, the Del Rio Sector shared a weekly recap from March 31 through April 6. Border Patrol agents reported 1,956 apprehensions, 472 gotaways, 28 smuggling cases, and four rescues over that period. Agents encountered nine criminals, including five attempted illegal re-entries, three individuals with DUIs, and one claiming false citizenship. Border Patrol agents in the area reported 2,240 illegal immigrant apprehensions and 769 gotaways the previous week .

In the first five months of fiscal year 2024 , the sector experienced more than 183,000 illegal migrant encounters. Nearly 99,000 of those encounters were single adults, roughly 75,000 were family units, and approximately 8,700 were unaccompanied children.

The Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector , which encompasses 125,500 square miles, arrested 12 migrants in February with previous criminal convictions.

“Migrants with criminal convictions encountered by El Paso Sector agents include aggravated felons such as sex offenders, child predators and drug traffickers. Additional offenses include illegal possession of firearms, assault, domestic violence, and burglary. Some of the migrants encountered have gang or Mexican Drug Cartel affiliations,” Customs and Border Protection reported.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good previously stated, “El Paso Sector agents work tirelessly to protect our border communities. Many times, our agents encounter migrants entering illegally into the United States who were previously removed with previous criminal convictions.”

“Most of the time these individuals know, if arrested by Border Patrol, they will face incarceration once again,” Good continued. “Therefore, they attempt to evade arrest. We continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold these criminals accountable.”