Bouncer caught on video smashing male's head through car window, putting him in chokehold. But cops get a break in the case.

A viral video out of Baltimore shows a bouncer putting a male in a chokehold outside a bar — and then smashing the male's head through the window of a car parked on the street's curb.

The 51-second clip has garnered views climbing toward 10 million as of Thursday afternoon.

'Learn to de-escalate, communicate, and walk away.'

In the video, the rather large bouncer is standing on a sidewalk telling a smaller male to "leave."

Soon the smaller male's hand appears to make contact with the bouncer's chest, and the bouncer advances toward the guy — who soon appears to bump the bouncer in an attempt to walk by him.

Immediately the bouncer grabs the male around the neck from behind and puts him in the chokehold. About seven seconds later, the male taps repeatedly on the bouncer's arm — a commonly known "I give up" signal in MMA fighting.

But the tap doesn't work on this Baltimore street.

The chokehold continues, the bouncer wrenches the male's neck a few times while spinning him around, and there are more taps on the bouncer's arm.

"He tapped! He tapped! Let him go! Let him go!" one person is heard pleading in the clip.

Then the bouncer ups the ante and smashes the male's head through a car window.

"Yo! Chill out!" a person is heard yelling at the bouncer, who by this point has taken the male behind the vehicle — now missing one window — as a second bouncer approaches.

Finally, the 33-second chokehold ends, the pair of bouncers restrain the male against the back of the vehicle in question, and they appear to let him go into the street as the clip ends.

RELATED: Armed 17-year-old carjacker rolls the dice, promptly meets his match when victim pulls his own gun and opens fire

WJZ-TV reported that the incident occurred on East Cross Street in the city's Federal Hill neighborhood near the Cross Street Public House restaurant.

A restaurant spokesperson told the station the establishment doesn't employ the bouncer in question and that Ace Event Services Group provided security. WJZ added that the restaurant and the security company "have since parted ways."

Baltimore Democrat Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer said that "both Bouncers/Security guards need to be held accountable."

Baltimore police initially told WJZ they were aware of the video and attempting to figure out what went down; by Monday, police told the station they were trying to identify the bouncer in the video.

On Wednesday, Baltimore police announced that 41-year-old Kevin Weaver turned himself in — and is facing a first-degree aggravated assault charge.

Baltimore Police on Thursday told Blaze News, "We are unable to share a mugshot [of Weaver] at this time."

In the aftermath of the viral video, WBFF-TV reported that some in the neighborhood are unsettled about the incident.

"I mean, the kid's not 21, but that doesn't mean you get to rough 'em," one person told the station.

Another added to WBFF that "in security, you have to take some abuse from the public, but you don't hit his head into a window ... that's disgusting."

The station said police have yet to confirm the identity of the person who was placed in the chokehold.

RELATED: Watch what happens after Democrat witness tells Rep. Brandon Gill Baltimore is a safe city

Kim Klacik — host of "Kim Klacik Live" on WCBM-AM and a former candidate for the U.S. House who ran as a Republican — noted to WBFF in a follow-up story that "when it comes to police saying there is no report yet, I don't believe this is something uncommon in these scenarios, considering that that young man that had his head rammed through the car window could have possibly been a minor."

Pete Brazil — who worked security at another bar — told the station in a separate story that the bouncer's actions were over the top: "For 30 seconds — I do not condone that. He tapped, so he shoulda let him go."

WBFF said Brazil recognized the bouncer and described him as usually "a pretty cool, calm, collected dude" who "just had a bad day."

RELATED: Bus rider gets upset at fellow passenger for being impolite, soon shoots him to death, authorities say. Jury returns verdict.

Brazil added to the station that "fights happen every day. I'm just happy that no one really got hurt."

Another area bouncer told WBFF that those working security at bars need to "learn to de-escalate, communicate, and walk away."

Mark Crosby — a pro-life Baltimore resident who was brutally beaten up in front of a Planned Parenthood in the city, only for admitted culprit Patrick Brice to walk away without any jail time — told Blaze News the chokehold and car-window smash were "horrific."

Crosby added to Blaze News that all the much-larger bouncer had to do was "smack him once, and that would've been enough."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!