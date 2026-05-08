Britain's first homosexual 'parent' via baby purchase charged with rape, sexual exploitation

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, the 57-year-old multimillionaire owner of Isthmian League football club Maldon and Tiptree, has long been an advocate for homosexuals acquiring children, specifically through surrogacy.

In 1999, Drewitt-Barlow and Tony Barlow became Britain's first homosexual couple registered as "parents" through surrogacy, having purchased twins for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Altogether, the couple ended up buying five children from four surrogate mothers in the United States before Drewitt-Barlow left his "husband" for the young ex-boyfriend of one of the girls in his care.

'They have groomed them,' a UK prosecutor claims.

With his new squeeze, Scott Drewitt-Barlow — and his ex temporarily living with them in a Florida mansion — the homosexual activist quickly obtained another child through in vitro fertilization, and then another two.

While Barrie Drewitt-Barlow has drawn ample criticism over his manner of acquiring babies, he is now in hot water for his alleged dealings with an older demographic.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow — who claimed on British television last year that he paid a super model over $68,000 for her eggs to reduce the risk of having an "ugly" child — and his 32-year-old "husband," Scott, were arrested in Essex, U.K., on Wednesday and slapped with numerous sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges.

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The United Kingdom's Crown Prosecution Service announced on Friday that the elder gay man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a male; four counts of rape of a male 16 or older; and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Scott Drewitt-Barlow has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a male; one count of rape of a male 16 or older; and two counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

Christian Meikle of the CPS stated, "The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to charge Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and Scott Drewitt-Barlow following a police investigation into alleged human trafficking for sexual exploitation and rape."

Prosecutor Serena Berry said, "It is alleged they have both targeted young males, they have recruited them, they have befriended them, they have groomed them," reported the BBC.

Oliver Snodin, the couple's defense lawyer, said that his clients "strenuously denied" the allegations.

Police raided the couple's home in Essex as well as Barrie Drewitt-Barlow's pub in Braintree.

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